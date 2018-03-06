 


The Westword Music Showcase Presale Password Is...
Galantis

The Westword Music Showcase Presale Password Is...

Kyle Harris | March 6, 2018 | 10:02am
AA

The 24th annual Westword Music Showcase will take over the Golden Triangle neighborhood from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 23.

Presale begins today at 10 a.m. and ends March 9 at 11:59 p.m.

The password to secure a pre-sale deal is BACKBEAT. To buy your tickets, go to the Showcase website.

Westword Music Showcase 2017 from F4D Studio on Vimeo.

The national acts currently on the bill (with more to come) include Galantis, Bonobo, the Front Bottoms, Joywave, MAGIC GIANT and Sunflower Bean.

A week from now, we'll reveal the local acts nominated for the Westword Music Showcase Awards by more than 200 people in the music business, including promoters and musicians. At least half of those bands will play at the Music Showcase, too.

General admission and VIP tickets for the 2018 Westword Music Showcase officially go on sale Saturday, March 10. A general admission ticket gets you access to all participating venues, including two outdoor stages, and the merchandise village. The VIP experience includes access to all Showcase venues, a VIP entrance to the outdoor area, special viewing spaces by the two main stages, and a VIP retreat, where you’ll get two free beers from Coors Light and have access to shaded seating, VIP restrooms and premium food vendors from which you can purchase snacks. VIP tickets are 21+ only.

Find tickets and more information here.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

