The Westword Music Showcase Presale Password Is...

The 24th annual Westword Music Showcase will take over the Golden Triangle neighborhood from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 23.
Presale begins today at 10 a.m. and ends March 9 at 11:59 p.m.
The password to secure a pre-sale deal is BACKBEAT. To buy your tickets, go to the Showcase website.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The national acts currently on the bill (with more to come) include Galantis, Bonobo, the Front Bottoms, Joywave, MAGIC GIANT and Sunflower Bean.
A week from now, we'll reveal the local acts nominated for the Westword Music Showcase Awards by more than 200 people in the music business, including promoters and musicians. At least half of those bands will play at the Music Showcase, too.
General admission and VIP tickets for the 2018 Westword Music Showcase officially go on sale Saturday, March 10. A general admission ticket gets you access to all participating venues, including two outdoor stages, and the merchandise village. The VIP experience includes access to all Showcase venues, a VIP entrance to the outdoor area, special viewing spaces by the two main stages, and a VIP retreat, where you’ll get two free beers from Coors Light and have access to shaded seating, VIP restrooms and premium food vendors from which you can purchase snacks. VIP tickets are 21+ only.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!