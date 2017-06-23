Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Quantum Creep

Quantum Creep

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Quantum Creep had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Quantum Creep: We play songs about strawberries, geese and Harry Houdini. We play power-pop music. Some bands we kind of sound like are Orange Juice, Big Star, the Dwight Twilley Band and Yo La Tengo.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Half of QC is from Denver; one member has lived here since he was a child, and the other moved here a couple of years ago from Texas. Denver has always been relatively cut off from what is trendy on the coasts. Our music reflects Denver's outsider status.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Acknowledge the role that musicians play in driving economic growth in certain neighborhoods like RiNo and Baker, support DIY venues by working with them to maintain code compliance, and provide affordable housing for artists. Most of the artists and musicians that made those neighborhoods cool can't afford to live there anymore. We also like snacks – particularly hot-buffalo-wing-flavored Snyder's pretzel pieces.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

We will probably stick around until we are priced out further and further into the suburbs. Seriously, though, we love Denver and can't see going anywhere else.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

