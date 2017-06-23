menu

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Roka Hueka

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Kruza Kid


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Roka Hueka

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By John Nicholl
Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Roka Hueka
Tim Dwenger
A A

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Roka Hueka had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Related Stories

Roka Hueka: We are a powerful Latin ska band fused with rock, reggae and jazz.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Born in Denver, we represent the mixtures in Denver's cultural and music scenes. We rehearse and hang out on Larimer Street every week and bring that energy to our live shows.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

It's tough making ends meet for local musicians/bands. Denver has a great, vibrant musical community. The more venues pay local bands for their art, the more the community can develop itself.

Upcoming Events

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

Denver is our home. We love it.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Golden Triangle Neighborhood
More Info
More Info

Located between Lincoln St., Colfax Ave. and Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204

720-253-2774

www.goldentriangleofdenver.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >