Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Roka Hueka
|
Tim Dwenger
Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.
Here's what Roka Hueka had to say:
Westword: How would you describe your sound?
Roka Hueka: We are a powerful Latin ska band fused with rock, reggae and jazz.
How has Denver influenced your sound?
Born in Denver, we represent the mixtures in Denver's cultural and music scenes. We rehearse and hang out on Larimer Street every week and bring that energy to our live shows.
What could Denver do to better support musicians?
It's tough making ends meet for local musicians/bands. Denver has a great, vibrant musical community. The more venues pay local bands for their art, the more the community can develop itself.
Upcoming Events
-
Van Wholen (Tribute to Van Halen and the Who)
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 8:00pm
-
Against All Odds Tour
TicketsTue., Aug. 1, 7:00pm
-
Bush
TicketsThu., Aug. 3, 7:00pm
-
Aaron Watson
TicketsSat., Aug. 5, 7:00pm
-
Delta Rae
TicketsSun., Aug. 6, 7:00pm
Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?
Denver is our home. We love it.
Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.
Related Event
-
Sat., Jun. 24, 1:00pm
Related Location
Located between Lincoln St., Colfax Ave. and Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204
www.goldentriangleofdenver.com
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Lee Dewyze
TicketsMon., Jul. 24, 8:00pm
-
Cordovas
TicketsWed., Jul. 26, 8:00pm
-
Ces Cru
TicketsThu., Jul. 27, 7:00pm
-
"Rock of Aging"
TicketsSun., Jul. 9, 6:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!