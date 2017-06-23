Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Roka Hueka

Tim Dwenger

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Roka Hueka had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Roka Hueka: We are a powerful Latin ska band fused with rock, reggae and jazz.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Born in Denver, we represent the mixtures in Denver's cultural and music scenes. We rehearse and hang out on Larimer Street every week and bring that energy to our live shows.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

It's tough making ends meet for local musicians/bands. Denver has a great, vibrant musical community. The more venues pay local bands for their art, the more the community can develop itself.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

Denver is our home. We love it.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

