Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: SIR!

SIR!

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what SIR! had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

SIR!: Sexy-alt-rock-pop.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Being a major city that lands smack-dab in the center of the country, every kind of genre rolls through here. Red Rocks alone has hosted our favorite artists ranging from EDM to R&B. Denver also has a big rock/punk/indie scene that influences us as well. It's a mixing bowl of all these things, and I think you can hear that in our music.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Denver has a solid music scene that is better than most cities. However, it really doesn't have a lot of the business side — labels, PR firms, management and booking agencies — that all bands need in order to grow.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

We did record our album in Los Angeles (Serenity West Studios), and touring will take us all over the U.S. and internationally, but Denver will always be home base.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

