Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Slow Caves

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By John Nicholl
Talia Lezama
Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Slow Caves had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Slow Caves: Surf-inspired indie pop. We try to combine influences of the Strokes and Nirvana along with Beach Boys vocal harmonies to create our sound.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Denver has been a great place for us to start out and grow as a band. I think being landlocked has kind of increased our want to be by the ocean and has pushed our sound in a beachy/California way that other places couldn't have.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Honestly, I think Denver has one of the most underrated music scenes in the country. I don't think the city gets enough credit for all the incredible opportunities musicians have here. There's great venues, great promoters, great festivals and of course great bands. Keep doing what you're doing Denver.

Will you stay in Denver, or will you leave? Why?

We have seen a lot of the country this year, and honestly, Denver is one of our favorite places in all of the USA. It's hard to see us moving from here, but time will tell.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

Located between Lincoln St., Colfax Ave. and Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204

720-253-2774

www.goldentriangleofdenver.com

