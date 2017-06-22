Ten Tips for Surviving the Westword Music Showcase
|
Brittany Marcum
The Westword Music Showcase is all about trying new things — listening to new bands, exploring new venues — but it helps to know the basics before you head over: basics like where to find restrooms, water and entrances. Keep reading for ten tips on how to enjoy the best Saturday of the year.
1. Doors open at noon.
2. The box office and Will Call are at 11th and Bannock streets.
3. VIP entry is at 11th and Acoma streets.
4. Children two and under get in free. Children over two are welcome, but they must have tickets. Note: VIP section and all venues are 21+. (No dogs, please.)
5. There are no remote box offices. Get your festival wristbands at one of three entry points in the main-stage festival area (see map), tickets in hand.
Read on for more tips on how to survive the Westword Music Showcase.
