Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: The Milk Blossoms

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what the Milk Blossoms had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

The Milk Blossoms: We would describe it as melancholic yet hopeful pop music with influence from experimentalism, hip-hop and blues. The beat-boxing, keys, ukulele and vocals provide a style on their own that feels a bit like buoyancy of waves or the fun fear of a rollercoaster.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

The dedication to the Milk Blossoms was born at a table in Pablo’s Coffee on 6th and Grant. The need to sing was always there, and after having seen many musicians in living rooms, it eventually and quickly inspired us to do the same. Together we've lived all over Denver (Baker, Capitol Hill, Colfax, Five Points, Aurora, etc.), and our music has shifted with each different area; they certainly represent the different iterations we've gone through with our sound.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

We think Denver could find ways to offer affordable housing, support DIY spaces, book more inclusive and diverse bills, and continue to pay artists for their work.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

All of us work, and two of us are finishing up getting our degrees. Denver is home for us now — though, to us, being in a band is synonymous with being in a relationship, and however we unfold, we will fold it into a paper crane no matter what we decide to do.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

