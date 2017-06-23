menu

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: The Nuns of Brixton

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: The Milk Blossoms


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: The Nuns of Brixton

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 12 a.m.
By John Nicholl
Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: The Nuns of Brixton
The Nuns of Brixton
A A

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what The Nuns of Brixton had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Related Stories

The Nuns of Brixton: We've been described as a mix of funk, reggae and a punch in the face. Basically, the soundtrack of many a punk-rock warlord.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

The magical sunsets really bring out the tender side of the demons we summon to construct our sound.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Require every promoter to end an evening at the venue with a hug and a kiss for every member of the band.

Upcoming Events

Will you stay in Denver, or will you leave? Why?

Should we stay or should we go? Good question.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Golden Triangle Neighborhood
More Info
More Info

Located between Lincoln St., Colfax Ave. and Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204

720-253-2774

www.goldentriangleofdenver.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >