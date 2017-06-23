Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: The Nuns of Brixton

The Nuns of Brixton

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

The Nuns of Brixton: We've been described as a mix of funk, reggae and a punch in the face. Basically, the soundtrack of many a punk-rock warlord.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

The magical sunsets really bring out the tender side of the demons we summon to construct our sound.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Require every promoter to end an evening at the venue with a hug and a kiss for every member of the band.

Will you stay in Denver, or will you leave? Why?

Should we stay or should we go? Good question.

