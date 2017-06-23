Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: The Parlor Pickers

Julianne Brasher Photography

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what the Parlor Pickers had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

The Parlor Pickers: We are a solid blend of country, bluegrass, and rock and roll. We struggle to find a genre, so we call our music roadhouse music.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

One word: Breweries!

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Fix traffic issues on I-25 so we aren't late for gigs!!

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

Why would we ever want to leave Denver?

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

