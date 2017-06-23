Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: The Savage Blush

The Savage Blush

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what The Savage Blush had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

The Savage Blush: Psychedelic with some Latin and surf elements. It feels like you're stuck in a desert you don't want to leave.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

In the best way: by being supportive. We can keep making music.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

By simply coming to our shows. And hugs, we like hugs.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

Denver is a good place. The only reason we would leave is for a tour. We'll be back.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

