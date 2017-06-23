Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Voight

EXPAND Voight

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Voight had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Voight: A mixture of darkwave and shoegaze.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Denver's a really loud town. The smaller clubs are a lot more understanding about volume than most other cities.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Offer subsidies to non-bar venues that struggle to balance offering all-ages spaces with the continuing cost increases.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

Hard to say. Cities like NYC or L.A. are more expensive, but their art scenes have been around so long that they're ingrained. People will always find ways to make it work there. Denver, and Austin before it, are the new kids on the block who don't have that history to fall back on. If we don't do something soon, the actual art is going to have to leave, and it'll just be another bourgeoisie tourist trap selling a flavor-of-the-week art scene.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

