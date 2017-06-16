menu

Westword Music Showcase Will Benefit Civic Center Conservancy

Westword Music Showcase National Act COIN's Meteoric Rise


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Westword Music Showcase Will Benefit Civic Center Conservancy

Friday, June 16, 2017 at 8:23 a.m.
By John Nicholl
Westword has partnered with the nonprofit Civic Center Conservancy for the 2017 Westword Music Showcase.
Westword has partnered with the nonprofit Civic Center Conservancy for the 2017 Westword Music Showcase.
Brandon Marshall
A A

What started fifteen years ago as a simple farmers' market has evolved into a flourishing hub for the Denver community, thanks to Civic Center Conservancy, a local nonprofit working to activate Denver's historic Civic Center Park. The Conservancy, which is a beneficiary of the Westword Music Showcase, hosts weekly events that start in April and run through October in Civic Center Park.

"It's a diverse community, and so we provide a diverse range of programs," says the organization's executive director, Lindy Eichenbaum Lent.

Related Stories

The nonprofit's major program is Civic Center Eats, which runs May 2 through October 5 and showcases dozens of local food trucks every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. "We needed to give people a compelling reason to come here," says Lent. "And the most compelling reason is food."

This program initially started as a farmers' market where Denver residents could shop for fresh local ingredients, but shifted its focus to food trucks. "People who work in the area want lunch, not a sack of potatoes they have to take home," Lent notes. Westword is a presenting sponsor of Civic Center Eats.

Civic Center Conservancy also hosts Civic Center Moves. These free events take place every week, Monday through Thursday, and include programs that range from yoga to full-body conditioning. You can even find pamphlets with a map and color-coded paths that tell you how many steps it takes to walk different routes through the park.

Westword Music Showcase Will Benefit Civic Center Conservancy
Danielle Lirette

Later this summer, Civic Center Conservancy will host Independence Eve, an event that includes a free concert and fireworks, the night before the Fourth of July, as well as three free movies, Back to the Future, The Blues Brothers and Jurassic World, August 2, 9 and 16.

In addition to providing Denver residents with great food and activities, the programs activate the park, helping make this historic spot safe. Lent says empty public spaces lead to criminal activity, which is one reason bringing new energy to the park is so important for Denver.

Because Civic Center Park is at the heart of Denver, just blocks from the site of the Westword Music Showcase, Civic Center Conservancy will receive a portion of the proceeds from the Showcase. You can do your bit for the organization, too, by volunteering at the Westword Music Showcase on June 24. Not only will you get free admission, but you'll be helping Civic Center Conservancy.

You can find info on volunteering and the full lineup of artists performing at the Showcase here.


Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Civic Center Park
More Info
More Info

Broadway and Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80202

303-892-1112

www.denvergov.org

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >