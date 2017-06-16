Westword Music Showcase Will Benefit Civic Center Conservancy

Westword has partnered with the nonprofit Civic Center Conservancy for the 2017 Westword Music Showcase. Brandon Marshall

What started fifteen years ago as a simple farmers' market has evolved into a flourishing hub for the Denver community, thanks to Civic Center Conservancy, a local nonprofit working to activate Denver's historic Civic Center Park. The Conservancy, which is a beneficiary of the Westword Music Showcase, hosts weekly events that start in April and run through October in Civic Center Park.

"It's a diverse community, and so we provide a diverse range of programs," says the organization's executive director, Lindy Eichenbaum Lent.

The nonprofit's major program is Civic Center Eats, which runs May 2 through October 5 and showcases dozens of local food trucks every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. "We needed to give people a compelling reason to come here," says Lent. "And the most compelling reason is food."

This program initially started as a farmers' market where Denver residents could shop for fresh local ingredients, but shifted its focus to food trucks. "People who work in the area want lunch, not a sack of potatoes they have to take home," Lent notes. Westword is a presenting sponsor of Civic Center Eats.

Civic Center Conservancy also hosts Civic Center Moves. These free events take place every week, Monday through Thursday, and include programs that range from yoga to full-body conditioning. You can even find pamphlets with a map and color-coded paths that tell you how many steps it takes to walk different routes through the park.