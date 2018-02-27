Wheelchair Sports Camp's Kalyn Heffernan's Big Drop

“I was hiding in the green room, getting dressed and freaking out ’cuz we were about to play the whole album with a lot of songs we’d never played before. Wesley Watkins was backstage; I told him to take his shirt off and help me find more sexy boys to carry me and my wheelchair through the crowd. Joe Tobano and Diego Florez were close by and agreed. I told the half-naked men to carry me high up, yelling, “Two in the front. One in the back!” Joe, the strongest one, was in the front, with Diego and Wesley behind — unlike I had asked.

Karl Christian Krumpholz