Where To Sing, Breathe and Take Action in Denver After the Election

EXPAND You can belt out tunes among friends at Voicebox. Courtesy of Voicebox.

Tonight, Thursday, November 10, Voicebox is offering free karaoke to anyone who wants to participate. According to a release, the private-room karaoke chain, which recently opened a location in RiNo, "wants to provide a safe space for guests to come together and share in its values of mutual respect, do[ing] the right thing and feeling groovy." All Voicebox locations will provide suites for public, free, community karaoke from 4 p.m. to midnight, and minors are welcome until 9 p.m.

Westword Music is keeping an eye on events that respond directly to the recent election, whether these are music-related protests or gatherings, benefit concerts or workshops. Please send tips and event info to editorial@westword.com.

Below are a couple more events that involve local artists. We will be updating this post with more information as we receive it.

1. Denver Unites for Better Than Trump

Thursday, November 10, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado State Capitol, 200 East Colfax Avenue

This rally and march starts at 5:30 p.m. According to the Facebook page, "Let all the oppressed communities and cultures come together and actually stand for a change. Let's support each other, spark some hope, and makes plans for a better tomorrow. This is a peaceful movement. A safe place for us to express ourselves and find hope in each other." Attendees are encouraged to bring water, signs and megaphones, if possible.

2. Warm Cookies of the Revolution: Tonight, We Dance

Friday, November 11, 7 p.m.

McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue

Warm Cookies of the Revolution hosts a dance party on Friday night with live music from Pink Hawks and the Mile High Soul Club, as well as food offerings from local women entrepreneurs. According to the organization's website, "We’ll also have postcards you can fill out on what YOU want our community to accomplish in the first 100 days of the new administration – we’ll mail them to you after a few months."

3. NOENEMIES: Breathe

Sunday, November 13, 2-3:30 p.m.

Capitol Heights Presbyterian Church

1100 Fillmore Street

NOENEMIES is an initiative organized by members of Flobots. According to the group's Facebook page, "NOENEMIES takes seriously the value of music as a tactic for expressing, sustaining, and growing collective power. NOENEMIES is also a reminder that for a movement to win, the true target is not elected officials or other leaders, but the public. Movements must speak to the hearts and minds of the people who are not yet involved."

This post will be updated with more events and information as we receive it.