Widespread Panic, DeVotchKa and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
DeVotchKa's annual Halloween stint is at the Boulder Theater this weekend.
Kenneth Hamblin III
There are a ton of Halloween shows and parties this weekend, including Widespread Panic's three-night run at the 1STBANK Center, DeVotchKa's annual Halloween run on Friday and Saturday at the Boulder Theater, the Infamous Stringdusters' Big Top Halloween at the Fillmore Auditorium, Cherub at Red Rocks, and Karl Denson's Tiny Universe performing Prince's Dirty Mind with Fishbone's Angelo Moore at the Ogden. Also on tap this weekend are Joan Baez, Gang of Four, Screaming Females and the Sword. See the full list of our picks below.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28
Widespread Panic (also October 29 and 30)
$59.75, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Through the Roots
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
DeVotchKa (also October 29)
$29.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
The Infamous Stringdusters: Big Top Halloween (also October 29)
$27.50/$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Perpetual Groove (also October 29)
$15-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Demon Knight Masquerade Ball
$12/$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Cedric Gervais
$15, 9 p.m., The Church
Lipgloss Halloween Party & Sci-Fi Costume Party with Cut Copy DJs
$20, 9 p.m., Bar Standard
Mike Hosty
$10/$15, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Main Squeeze
$15/$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Moon Hooch
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Orb
$27/$32, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Dean Ween Group
$30/$50, 9:30 p.m., Belly Up Aspen
Wake Me and Anchors Affliction
$10-$12, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Melvin Seals and JGB (also October 29)
$20, 9 p.m., Quixote's True Blue
Hi-Dive's Annual Halloween Tribute Blowout
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29
Cherub
$39.95/$99.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Joan Baez
$49.95-$85, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Upcoming Events
-
The Burroughs' 3rd Annual Halloween Extravaganza
TicketsSat., Oct. 29, 8:00pm
-
A Vintage Future
TicketsSun., Oct. 30, 7:00pm
-
Il Divo
TicketsTue., Nov. 1, 7:30pm
-
Rittz
TicketsThu., Nov. 3, 7:00pm
-
Shakedown Street
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 8:00pm
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe Performs Prince's Dirty Mind With Angelo Moore of Fishbone
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Yellowcard
$32-$35, 9 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Faint and Gang of Four
$29.50/$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Sarah Jarosz
$25/$27, 7 p.m., L2 Church
Colorado Helloween Ball 2016
$10-$50, 9 p.m., Bar Standard
Alice's Nightmare: A Full Stage Production of Alice Cooper's Welcome to My Nightmare
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Moon Hooch
$15/$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
The Iron Maidens
$20-$25, 7 p.m., The Buffalo Rose, Golden
Paranormal Palace
$79-$129, 9 p.m., McNichols Building
theNEWDEAL
$27/$30, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Other Side
The Mountain Goats (duo)
$25, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Manuel Molina
$35-$100, 2 p.m., Broomfield Auditorium, Broomfield
Islands
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Colorado Jazz Workshop 5th Annual Jazz Festival
$10-$20, 11 a.m., Dazzle
Screaming Females
$13/$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30
Celtic Thunder
$44.50-$75, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Wonder Years
$29.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Good Charlotte
$29.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Sword
$17-$25, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
JAMbalaya
$9-$20, 6 p.m. Boulder Jewish Community Center
The Pink Affair
$45-$220, 5:45 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Little Hurricane
$16/$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
PWR BTTM
$10, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
