Widespread Panic, DeVotchKa and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

DeVotchKa's annual Halloween stint is at the Boulder Theater this weekend. Kenneth Hamblin III

There are a ton of Halloween shows and parties this weekend, including Widespread Panic's three-night run at the 1STBANK Center, DeVotchKa's annual Halloween run on Friday and Saturday at the Boulder Theater, the Infamous Stringdusters' Big Top Halloween at the Fillmore Auditorium, Cherub at Red Rocks, and Karl Denson's Tiny Universe performing Prince's Dirty Mind with Fishbone's Angelo Moore at the Ogden. Also on tap this weekend are Joan Baez, Gang of Four, Screaming Females and the Sword. See the full list of our picks below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

Widespread Panic (also October 29 and 30)

$59.75, 8 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Through the Roots

$15-$18, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

DeVotchKa (also October 29)

$29.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

The Infamous Stringdusters: Big Top Halloween (also October 29)

$27.50/$30, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Perpetual Groove (also October 29)

$15-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Demon Knight Masquerade Ball

$12/$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Cedric Gervais

$15, 9 p.m., The Church

Lipgloss Halloween Party & Sci-Fi Costume Party with Cut Copy DJs

$20, 9 p.m., Bar Standard

Mike Hosty

$10/$15, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Main Squeeze

$15/$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Moon Hooch

$15-$17, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Orb

$27/$32, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Dean Ween Group

$30/$50, 9:30 p.m., Belly Up Aspen

Wake Me and Anchors Affliction

$10-$12, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Melvin Seals and JGB (also October 29)

$20, 9 p.m., Quixote's True Blue

Hi-Dive's Annual Halloween Tribute Blowout

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

Cherub

$39.95/$99.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Joan Baez

$49.95-$85, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe Performs Prince's Dirty Mind With Angelo Moore of Fishbone

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Yellowcard

$32-$35, 9 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Faint and Gang of Four

$29.50/$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Sarah Jarosz

$25/$27, 7 p.m., L2 Church

Colorado Helloween Ball 2016

$10-$50, 9 p.m., Bar Standard

Alice's Nightmare: A Full Stage Production of Alice Cooper's Welcome to My Nightmare

$15-$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Moon Hooch

$15/$17, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

The Iron Maidens

$20-$25, 7 p.m., The Buffalo Rose, Golden

Paranormal Palace

$79-$129, 9 p.m., McNichols Building

theNEWDEAL

$27/$30, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Other Side

The Mountain Goats (duo)

$25, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Manuel Molina

$35-$100, 2 p.m., Broomfield Auditorium, Broomfield

Islands

$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Colorado Jazz Workshop 5th Annual Jazz Festival

$10-$20, 11 a.m., Dazzle

Screaming Females

$13/$15, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

Celtic Thunder

$44.50-$75, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Wonder Years

$29.50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Good Charlotte

$29.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Sword

$17-$25, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

JAMbalaya

$9-$20, 6 p.m. Boulder Jewish Community Center

The Pink Affair

$45-$220, 5:45 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Little Hurricane

$16/$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

PWR BTTM

$10, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge