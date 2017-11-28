Wildermiss Soars at the Open Music Session

Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event on Friday, December 1, and it will be a special evening celebrating OMF's fourteenth anniversary. Musical guests will be Grumpy Uncle, with Wesley Watkins of the Other Black and Kalyn Heffernan of Wheelchair Sports Camp. There will also be comedy from Katie Bowman and Emily Seek and food from Sexy Pizza.

The November Open Music Session welcomed Wildermiss, a band whose members say on their Facebook page that, for the better part of the past year, they've been quietly taking Denver by storm. That would appear to be an odd statement, but when hearing the music, such as the song "Vivian," and realizing how much this act has in common with bands like Florence + the Machine — beautifully epic yet gorgeously understated melodies and lyrics — it all makes sense.