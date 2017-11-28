 


Wildermiss
Wildermiss
Anna Hudson

Wildermiss Soars at the Open Music Session

Brett Callwood | November 28, 2017 | 6:15am
AA

Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event on Friday, December 1, and it will be a special evening celebrating OMF's fourteenth anniversary. Musical guests will be Grumpy Uncle, with Wesley Watkins of the Other Black and Kalyn Heffernan of Wheelchair Sports Camp. There will also be comedy from Katie Bowman and Emily Seek and food from Sexy Pizza.

The November Open Music Session welcomed Wildermiss, a band whose members say on their Facebook page that, for the better part of the past year, they've been quietly taking Denver by storm. That would appear to be an odd statement, but when hearing the music, such as the song "Vivian," and realizing how much this act has in common with bands like Florence + the Machine — beautifully epic yet gorgeously understated melodies and lyrics — it all makes sense.

The three musicians were members of celebrated local band Run Fox Run and are doing stellar work again. A song like "Pieces" shows how Emma Cole's soaring vocals take this band out of "ordinary" territory.

Listen to more of Wildermiss's music library, and download and remix the band's Open Music Session songs below.

About Open Music Sessions: Every month, Westword joins Open Media Foundation and Greater Than Collective to bring you Open Music Sessions, a video series aimed at introducing people to bands and providing context for their music. Every First Friday, we bring a band to the Open Media Foundation studio at Seventh and Kalamath and record a performance. In addition to broadcasting the show live on the Denver Open Media TV stations (Comcast channels 56, 57 and 219), we edit the clips for certain songs. You'll also find additional information about the band and the recordings of individual instruments on select songs, which you are welcome to download in order to create remixes or simply to learn more about the way the music is constructed.

