The 2018 Westword Music Award Winners Are...EXPAND
Jake Holschuh

The 2018 Westword Music Award Winners Are...

Kyle Harris | July 13, 2018 | 9:10am
AA

The winners of the Westword Music Awards were announced on Thursday, July 12, at a celebration at Globe Hall.

Just to be nominated for the Westword Music Awards is a feat. More than 250 people involved with the music industry, from promoters and musicians to diehard fans, select their favorite bands for a variety of genres, from pop and rock to EDM, jazz and mariachi.

Artists are chosen because of their year-round hard work and the impression their music has left on the city. Some have been grinding away from decades before they're selected, while others are new to Denver and have made a fast splash.

Out of the dozens of bands nominated, readers vote on their favorites in each category.

This year's winners of the Westword Music Awards are:

Bass: Shank Aaron
EDM: Lea Luna
Hip-Hop: DJ HexKitten
Hip-Hop Group: The Reminders
House: J'Adore
Solo Rap: Molina Speaks
Brass Band: Guerrilla Fanfare
Funk: Los Mocochetes
Jazz: Venus Cruz
Pop: The Milk Blossoms
R&B: Kid Astronaut
Soul: Ghost Tapes
Bluegrass: Avenhart
Folk: Jen Korte & the Loss
Mariachi: Denver Mariachi
Singer-Songwriter: Kayla Marque
Jam: All Chiefs
Reggae: The Bunny Gang
Rock: Plastic Daggers
Ska: The Dendrites
Hardcore: The Burial Plot
Metal: Ghosts of Glaciers
Punk: Cheap Perfume
Blues: RL Cole & The Hell You Say
Busker: Brothers of Brass
Country: Gasoline Lollipops
Cover/Tribute: Nuns of Brixton
Experimental: RUMTUM
Industrial: Plume Varia
Salsa: Don Chicharron

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

