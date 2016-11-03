Winter on the Rocks, Run the Jewels and Every New Concert Announcement
|
Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks in January.
Eric Gruneisen
The sixth annual Icelantic Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks on Friday, January 27, with Zedd, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals and Lil Dicky. General admission tickets ($45) go on sale Friday, November 4, at 10 a.m.
Regina Spektor, who just released Remember Us to Life, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, March 29. Tickets ($32.50/$35) go on sale Friday, November 4, at 10 a.m. Every pair of tickets includes a standard CD or digital version of her new album.
Run the Jewels brings the first leg of its Run the World tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, February 11, with Gaslamp Killer, Spark Master Tape and Cuz opening. Tickets ($29.50/$32) go on sale Friday, November 4, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Dark Star Orchestra: Thu., March 2, 9 p.m., $28/$32.
Acceptable Losses: Sat., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $6-$8.
Cash'd Out: Fri., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Drowning Pool: With Gemini Syndrome, 9Electric, Tue., Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m., $5-$22.
Smoke Signals: With We Gave It Hell, Sun., Dec. 4, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
X-Mas in Necropolis 7: Fri., Dec. 23, 7 p.m., $5-$10.
DigiTour Winter: Mon., Dec. 12, 6:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Hippo Campus: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $16.
Plaid: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
Rob Drabkin: Sat., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
Tennis: Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
ZOSO (The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience): Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Martin Sexton: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Twiddle: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $25-$28/2-day pass $45.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Broccoli Samurai: With The RunniKine and Mister F, Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Disco Floyd: With Honey Puddle and Stella Luce as the Cure, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $10/$15.
DubSkin 10th Anniversary Party: With Wake Up And Live, Abstract Rude and Mikey Thunder, Thu., Dec. 15, 8:30 p.m., free-$10.
My Blue Sky: Thu., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $5-$15.
WhiteWater Ramble: "Pickin' On The Rolling Stones," Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $5-$15; "Pickin' On The '90s," Thu., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $5-$15; "Pickin' On Jerry Garcia," Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $5-$15; "The Grass Waltz," Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $5-$15; "Pickin' On Led Zeppelin." With Jessica Jones, Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Regina Spektor: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $32.50/$35.
Run the Jewels: With Gaslamp Killer, Spark Master Tape and Cuz, Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $29.50/$32.
Jans Ingber's Funk Fellowship: Feat. Isaiah Sharkey, Sharay Reed, Jarrod Lawson, Steveland Swatkins, Alvin Ford Jr., Lyle Divinksky, Gabe Mervin and Jonathan Stewart, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $20.
Mayhem: Performing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in its entirety., With Inquisition, Black Anvil, Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $25.
PlagueHammer: Metal Maidens calendar release with Mount Cairn, Eye of Minerva, Bloodstrike, Sar Isatum, Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $10/$15.
The Toasters: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
The Delta Bombers: Sun., Jan. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Hodi's
Bodies We've Buried: With Royal 96, Carnelian Cube, Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $8-$17.
Left Hand Shakes (album release): With the Baltic, Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Time (album release): With Extra Kool, Mirror Fears, Jaclyn Nucci, Shock & Dash, Fri., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
West Side Saints: Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Westside Christmas Tour: With Warm Brew and Michael Christmas, Fri., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Alcest: Mon., Jan. 30, 7 p.m.
The Delta Bombers: Sat., Jan. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Diane Coffee: With Ned Garthe Explosion, Shady Elders, Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $3 w/ RSVP.
Skyburial: With IAMTHESHOTGUN, The Burial Plot, Fist Thrower, Fri., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Vale of Pnath: With Aethere, Thu., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Charming Liars: Tue., Dec. 13, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Empress: Sat., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Chris Robinson Brotherhood: Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $27-$30.
Railroad Earth: Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 21, 7 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 22, 7 p.m., $39.95-$45.
Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag: With Ballyhoo! and Direct Hit!, Wed., Jan. 4, 7 p.m., $27-$30.
Tribal Seeds: With Raging Fyah, Nattalie Rize, Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $22.50.
David Bromberg: Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $40/$42.
Tinariwen: With Dengue Fever, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $32/$34.
The Fab Four: Sat., March 25, 7:30 p.m., $29-$49.
Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks: Ft. Zedd with Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals and Lil Dicky, Fri., Jan. 27, 5 p.m., $45.
Gerald Albright: Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 21, 7 & 10 p.m., $25-$40.
Vienna Teng: Benefit for Citizens Climate Lobby, Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Hometown for the Holidays 2016: Sat., Dec. 17, 7 p.m., $25.
Snow Daze: Colorado's largest high school winter break dance party, Sun., Dec. 18, 7 p.m., $11.
Bruce Hayes: Thu., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14.
Hillary Scott: Thu., Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Rocky Mountain Jewgrass (tenth anniversary and album release): Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Sierra Hull: Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $24/$26.
The Swallow Hill Teacher Feature: Featuring Swallow Hill teachers, Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Tony Furtado: Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Events
-
Sat., Feb. 11, 8:00pmRun the Jewels
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
-
Fri., Jan. 27, 5:00pmTickets Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
-
Wed., Mar. 29, 8:00pmRegina Spektor
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
Related Locations
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Rittz
TicketsThu., Nov. 3, 7:00pm
-
Shakedown Street
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 8:00pm
-
The Stubby Shillelaghs
TicketsSat., Nov. 5, 8:00pm
-
Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra: "Mozart & Beethoven"
TicketsSun., Nov. 6, 2:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!