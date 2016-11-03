Winter on the Rocks, Run the Jewels and Every New Concert Announcement

Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks in January. Eric Gruneisen

The sixth annual Icelantic Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks on Friday, January 27, with Zedd, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals and Lil Dicky. General admission tickets ($45) go on sale Friday, November 4, at 10 a.m.

Regina Spektor, who just released Remember Us to Life, headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, March 29. Tickets ($32.50/$35) go on sale Friday, November 4, at 10 a.m. Every pair of tickets includes a standard CD or digital version of her new album.

Run the Jewels brings the first leg of its Run the World tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, February 11, with Gaslamp Killer, Spark Master Tape and Cuz opening. Tickets ($29.50/$32) go on sale Friday, November 4, at 10 a.m.

AGGIE THEATRE

Dark Star Orchestra: Thu., March 2, 9 p.m., $28/$32.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Acceptable Losses: Sat., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $6-$8.

Cash'd Out: Fri., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

Drowning Pool: With Gemini Syndrome, 9Electric, Tue., Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m., $5-$22.

Smoke Signals: With We Gave It Hell, Sun., Dec. 4, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

X-Mas in Necropolis 7: Fri., Dec. 23, 7 p.m., $5-$10.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

DigiTour Winter: Mon., Dec. 12, 6:30 p.m., $25-$30.

Hippo Campus: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $16.

Plaid: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

Rob Drabkin: Sat., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Tennis: Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

ZOSO (The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience): Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $10-$15.



BOULDER THEATER

Martin Sexton: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$35.

Twiddle: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $25-$28/2-day pass $45.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Broccoli Samurai: With The RunniKine and Mister F, Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

Disco Floyd: With Honey Puddle and Stella Luce as the Cure, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $10/$15.

DubSkin 10th Anniversary Party: With Wake Up And Live, Abstract Rude and Mikey Thunder, Thu., Dec. 15, 8:30 p.m., free-$10.

My Blue Sky: Thu., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $5-$15.

WhiteWater Ramble: "Pickin' On The Rolling Stones," Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $5-$15; "Pickin' On The '90s," Thu., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $5-$15; "Pickin' On Jerry Garcia," Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $5-$15; "The Grass Waltz," Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $5-$15; "Pickin' On Led Zeppelin." With Jessica Jones, Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $5-$15.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Regina Spektor: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $32.50/$35.

Run the Jewels: With Gaslamp Killer, Spark Master Tape and Cuz, Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $29.50/$32.



FOX THEATRE



Jans Ingber's Funk Fellowship: Feat. Isaiah Sharkey, Sharay Reed, Jarrod Lawson, Steveland Swatkins, Alvin Ford Jr., Lyle Divinksky, Gabe Mervin and Jonathan Stewart, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $20.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Mayhem: Performing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in its entirety., With Inquisition, Black Anvil, Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $25.

PlagueHammer: Metal Maidens calendar release with Mount Cairn, Eye of Minerva, Bloodstrike, Sar Isatum, Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $10/$15.



HI-DIVE

The Toasters: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $13-$15.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

The Delta Bombers: Sun., Jan. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Hodi's



LARIMER LOUNGE



Bodies We've Buried: With Royal 96, Carnelian Cube, Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $8-$17.

Left Hand Shakes (album release): With the Baltic, Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

Time (album release): With Extra Kool, Mirror Fears, Jaclyn Nucci, Shock & Dash, Fri., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

West Side Saints: Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

The Westside Christmas Tour: With Warm Brew and Michael Christmas, Fri., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15.



MARQUIS THEATER

Alcest: Mon., Jan. 30, 7 p.m.

The Delta Bombers: Sat., Jan. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Diane Coffee: With Ned Garthe Explosion, Shady Elders, Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $3 w/ RSVP.

Skyburial: With IAMTHESHOTGUN, The Burial Plot, Fist Thrower, Fri., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Vale of Pnath: With Aethere, Thu., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Charming Liars: Tue., Dec. 13, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Empress: Sat., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $8-$10.



OGDEN THEATRE

Chris Robinson Brotherhood: Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $27-$30.

Railroad Earth: Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 21, 7 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 22, 7 p.m., $39.95-$45.

Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag: With Ballyhoo! and Direct Hit!, Wed., Jan. 4, 7 p.m., $27-$30.

Tribal Seeds: With Raging Fyah, Nattalie Rize, Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $22.50.



ORIENTAL THEATER

David Bromberg: Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $40/$42.

Tinariwen: With Dengue Fever, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $32/$34.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

The Fab Four: Sat., March 25, 7:30 p.m., $29-$49.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks: Ft. Zedd with Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals and Lil Dicky, Fri., Jan. 27, 5 p.m., $45.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Gerald Albright: Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 21, 7 & 10 p.m., $25-$40.

Vienna Teng: Benefit for Citizens Climate Lobby, Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$25.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Hometown for the Holidays 2016: Sat., Dec. 17, 7 p.m., $25.

Snow Daze: Colorado's largest high school winter break dance party, Sun., Dec. 18, 7 p.m., $11.



SWALLOW HILL

Bruce Hayes: Thu., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14.

Hillary Scott: Thu., Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Rocky Mountain Jewgrass (tenth anniversary and album release): Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Sierra Hull: Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $24/$26.

The Swallow Hill Teacher Feature: Featuring Swallow Hill teachers, Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Tony Furtado: Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $21-$23.

