Reader: Remove the Drugs and EDM Dies

In a recent profile, EDM DJ Amberdehn bemoans the quantity of drugs in the electronic-music scene and talks about where truly meaningful experiences come from: inside and the music itself.

"It seems that people want to feel something or nothing," Amberdehn says. "It seems that would be the leading cause of drug use. But one of the best ways to feel something isn’t drugs; it’s being present. In my opinion, drugs are a way of chasing something that is really right inside of you the whole time. The present moment, that’s where the power is in any scenario – not just at a show."

Readers took to Facebook to weigh in on her comments. Brandon writes:

