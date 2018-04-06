 


Yo-Yo MaEXPAND
Yo-Yo Ma
Ralph Daily, Flickr

Yo-Yo Ma Launches Two Year Tour of Bach's Cello Suites at Red Rocks

Westword Staff | April 6, 2018 | 10:12am
AA

The Colorado Symphony has announced yet another Red Rocks concert: a solo performance by Yo-Yo Ma, who will be playing J.S. Bach's cello suites.

This will be the beginning of his two-year world tour performing these pieces.

In turbulent times like these, the suites are a unifying force, says Yo-Yo Ma in a statement. "Bach's music touches us. It reconnects us to our common humanity."

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Tickets, which run $39.50 to $175, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 13, at AXS.

For more information, go to the Red Rocks website.

