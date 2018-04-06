Yo-Yo Ma Launches Two Year Tour of Bach's Cello Suites at Red Rocks

The Colorado Symphony has announced yet another Red Rocks concert: a solo performance by Yo-Yo Ma, who will be playing J.S. Bach's cello suites.
This will be the beginning of his two-year world tour performing these pieces.
In turbulent times like these, the suites are a unifying force, says Yo-Yo Ma in a statement. "Bach's music touches us. It reconnects us to our common humanity."
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
Tickets, which run $39.50 to $175, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 13, at AXS.
For more information, go to the Red Rocks website.
