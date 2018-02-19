 


Yonder Mountain String Band pushes the borders of bluegrass.
Jay Blakesberg

Yonder Mountain String Band and Infamous Stringdusters to Play Red Rocks

Westword Staff | February 19, 2018 | 2:07pm
The Yonder Mountain String Band and the Infamous Stringdusters just announced a summer co-headlining show. The bands will be joined by the Earls of Leicester presented by Jerry Douglas and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades.

This newgrass extravaganza will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 4, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, in Morrison.

Tickets, which go on sale Friday, February 23, run from $42.50 to $75 and are available at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

