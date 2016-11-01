Young Drake Fan Spotlighted in Denver Writes to His Hero

Drake posted this photo of Denver fan Jason Vaughn with the caption: "More life young brudda." Instagram via @champagnepapi

Imagine it's your very first concert. Imagine you got front-row tickets. Imagine you're seeing your favorite performer in the world — and then imagine that he sees you.

That's what happened for twelve-year-old Jason Vaughn of Denver when he attended the first of two sold-out Drake concerts at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, October 1. The Canadian hip-hop artist born Aubrey Graham is known for pointing out fans in the crowd during his shows, saying things like, "I see you in the blue shirt. I see you, waving your arms," and traveling around in various ways to get a better look at the audience up in the nosebleeds. Drake didn't have to look far to spot Vaughn, who spent much of the show pressed up against the railing closest to the stage. He shouted out the boy (whose favorite Drake song is "Controlla") multiple times during the set, projecting his image onto the big screen, and even giving Vaughn the Von Miller jersey off his back.

The shout-outs didn't stop there: A photo of Vaughn, enraptured, appeared on Drake's Instagram (@champagnepapi) with the caption "More life young brudda."

The thrill of the experience wasn't lost on Vaughn, who has been getting attention at school after Drake's spotlight. The eighth-grader reached out to Westword with a letter he had written about the show and addressing his hero, Drake. It appears below, edited slightly for grammar and punctuation.