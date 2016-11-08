Your Election Night 2016 Guide to Live Music in Denver

EXPAND Audience and atmosphere at Ogden Theater shortly before Napalm Death Concert on April 27,2016. Brandon Marshall

We've endured the seemingly endless death spiral of the 2016 presidential campaign, cast our votes and taken selfies of our flag stickers...now what? We'll be obsessively watching tallies and forecasts, but once the polls close, we need safe havens, distraction, healing and maybe even celebration. We need music, people, sweet music. Here are seven concerts in Denver on election night 2016.

1. Zen Tuesdays

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

1215 20th Street, 303-993-8023

7 p.m., free

Because we haven't felt calm or classy in months, we can drift in to Zen Tuesdays, featuring chill vibes from DJ Digg and guests at Ophelia's.

2. Winter Glow Flow Silent Disco: Free Yoga

ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop

2015 Market Street, 720-204-4202

7 p.m., free

Because we'd like our vinyasa flow with a side of bro and a lot of vino to help us push through the anxiety of waiting on election results. This free monthly event at the Ballpark neighborhood hotspot takes place on the heated rooftop, and all participants receive glowing LED headphones to hear the instructor as well as tunes by DJillE.

3. Napalm Death

Summit Music Hall

1902 Blake Street, 303-487-0111

6 p.m., $22.50-$25

Because we have emotions that require the catharsis of high-speed grindcore, the kind delivered by genre pioneers Napalm Death, as well as Misery Index and Black Dahlia Murder. Because we need to let out some aggression — like at a Trump rally, but, you know, without actually hurting each other.

4. Emo Nite

Marquis Theater

2009 Larimer Street, 303-487-0111

9 p.m., $5

Because we need to scream brokenhearted lyrics until our lungs burn. We need to brush our bangs down over our eyes and sob onto the shoulder of the stranger beside us. We need the release that early 2000s emo provides, which is exactly what the DJs of this popular L.A. dance night deliver. We need to emote like we did when we were in high school and our country was embroiled in a never-ending war because of politicians we didn't vote for...hey, wait a minute.

5. Hit and Run: Musical Improv

Open Media Foundation

700 Kalamath Street, 720-222-0159

6:30 p.m., free

Because the only thing more nerve-frying than waiting on the results of this election is watching brave souls do improv. With music.

6. Tuesday Night at the Opera

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Denver Performing Arts Complex

7:30 p.m., various prices

Because we can't think of a place further away from this campaign season's mud-slinging than catching Opera Colorado's new production of Puccini's Girl of the Golden West or La Fanciulla del West, which has been reset in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. Also, we should probably enjoy our fine arts while we got 'em.

7. Courtney Barnett

Ogden Theatre

935 East Colfax Avenue, 303-832-1874

8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50

Because we want to climb inside the Aussie rocker's charming stream-of-consciousness lyrics and guitar solos to escape the doomsday scenarios running through our heads like the 24-hour news ticker. "I'm not that good at breathing in," Barnett intones on breakout hit "Avant-Gardener," but that's what we've got to do to get through the rest of today and whatever happens next: Lean on each other and breathe.