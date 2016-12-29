Your Guide to the Best New Year's Eve Events in Denver

Decadence returns to the Colorado Convention Center. Brandon Marshall

While there are a number of jam-centric concerts on New Year's Eve, including multi-night stands with the String Cheese Incident, Yonder Mountain String Band and STS9, Decadence returns to the Colorado Convention Center, with an EDM-heavy lineup that includes Bassnectar, the Chainsmokers, Zeds and a boatload of other acts. Also on the calendar for that night: Itchy-O, Slim Cessna's Auto Club and BoomBox. Here's our guide to the best NYE concerts and events.

Decadence, December 30 and 31, Colorado Convention Center

The annual Decadence New Year's event is an EDM lover's paradise. Bassnectar, Disclosure DJ Set, GRiZ, Marshmello, RL Grime Vs Baauer and Zeds Dead are slated to perform on Friday, while the Chainsmokers, Eric Prydz, Flume, Tiesto, Big Wild, Bob Moses, Phantoms, Snails and more will rev up the Convention Center on New Year's Eve. Tickets range from $89 to $159.

STS9, December 29 through December 31, Fillmore Auditorium

STS9's three-night run, dubbed Light Years, is named for an interlude on the band's new album, The Universe Inside. The electronic-rock band stated in a press release, “To us it’s both literal – the distance time travels in a year – and the thread of memories that together form the perception of a particular time period. It highlights NYE as a time to reflect on the past and manifest the future.” With Project Aspect (12/29), option4 (12/30) and SoDown (12/31). Tickets run from $39.50 to $79.50.



The String Cheese Incident, December 29 through December 31, 1STBANK Center

Big Gigantic Incident (December 29): The String Cheese Incident brings a classic Incident collaboration with Big Gigantic; the show features a full SCI set and a full set of the two artists collaborating on stage. The Floozies open on December 30, followed by two full SCI sets. SCI performs three full sets on December 31. Single tickets are $59.95 to $87.50; three-day passes are $172.50 to $196.50.

BoomBox, December 29 through December 31, Gothic Theatre

In November, the electronic duo BoomBox announced it would be parting ways with Russ Randolph after this three-day New Year's run at the Gothic. "The amicable separation is in no way a dissolution, but rather the opening of a new chapter for BoomBox moving forward," the statement on Facebook read. "Russ Randolph’s last show with BoomBox will be in Denver, Colorado at The Gothic Theatre on December 31st, 2016."

Yonder Mountain String Band, December 30 and 31, Boulder Theater

Yonder Mountain String Band, touring in support of its latest album, Black Sheep, returns to the Boulder Theater for its annual New Year's Eve run. The band's new member lineup includes Adam Aijala (guitar, vocals), Dave Johnston (banjo, vocals), Ben Kaufmann (bass, vocals), Allie Kral (violin, vocals) and Jacob Jolliff (mandolin, vocals). The Railsplitters open on December 30. Tickets are $35 to $65, with two-day passes just $90.

Nahko and Medicine for the People, December 30 and 31, Ogden Theatre

Frontman Nahko, who has Apache, Puerto Rican and Filipino roots, leads his world-music collective Medicine for the People, which formed nearly a decade ago. The group released its third full-length, HOKA, last June. Zach Heckendorf opens on Friday; Flobots open on New Year's Eve. Tickets are $32.50 to $50.

Fox Street, December 30 and 31, Bluebird Theater

While funk act Fox Street is at the Bluebird for two nights, the two shows will be different. On December 30, the group shares a bill with YAMN, which will perform the music of Daft Punk. The New Year's Eve concert is dubbed Fox Street & Friends Do Boogie Nights & Blow and will highlight music from both motion picture soundtracks, including songs by Rick James, David Bowie and Prince; Tiger Party will play the music of LCD Soundsystem. Tickets are $10 to $30.

Slim Cessna's Auto Club, December 30 and 31, 3 Kings Tavern

While Slim Cessna's Auto Club, which released The Commandments According to SCAC in September, has made it a habit to deliver epic New Year's shows over the years, this two-night run might be particularly good thanks in part to opener Kid Congo Powers, who has worked with the Gun Club, the Cramps and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds. Tickets are $30 to $35, with two-day passes for $45.

Itchy-O, Summit Music Hall

Itchy-O, the masked fifty-piece avant-garde music performance troupe, rings in the new year in monumental form with its drum corps battery, Taiko drummers and arsenal of electronics performers. Austin, Texas-based multimedia ensemble TotalUnicorn opens the show. Tickets are $30 to $60.



In Our Element: A New Year's Eve Hip-Hop Celebration, Marquis Theater

This hip-hop party features Dante ThatGuy, Cash Gass Rod, Chief, Jay Triiiple, U.T.I.C.A, Rooftop York, Sid Madrid as well as live painting and a DJ/breakdance performance. Tickets are $10 to $15.

More NYE Concerts

Stick Figure, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, $20-$45,

El Ten Eleven, Larimer Lounge, $18-$30.

Dwarves, Moe's Original BBQ & Bowl, $25-$30.

The Yawpers, Oriental Theater, $10-$30.

MiMOSA and Vibe Street, Fox Theatre, $20-$30.

DeadPhish Orchestra, Cervantes' Other Side, $15-$30.

40 oz. to Freedom, Herman's Hideaway, $12-$140.

Melvin Seals & JGB, Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple, $20-$30.

Young Dubliners, Soiled Dove Underground, $40-$60.

Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, $100.

Whinehouse Masquerade, Mercury Cafe, $20/$25.

Charles McPherson and Keith Oxman, Dazzle, $30-$40.

A Soulful New Year’s Eve Celebration, Nocturne, $89-$120.

Colfax Speed Queen, Lost Lake Lounge, $10-$12.

Nuns of Brixton, Goosetown Tavern, $20.

New Year's Eve Events at Clubs and Hotels

White Rose Gala, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, $79-$299.

Denver's Grandest New Year's Eve Party, Grand Hyatt Denver, $149/$159.

Higher Society New Year's Eve, City Hall, $25-$75.

The Hundred presents NYE 2016, Club Vinyl, $25.

Goodnight 2016 New Year's Eve, Beta, $10.

Fiesta de Año Nuevo 2016, The Church, $30.

An Alternative NYE, Bar Standard, $10.

Roaring Twenties NYE Dinner & Party, ViewHouse Centennial, $25-$85.

Decades of DecaDance, Tavern Downtown, $35.

Resolution NYE 2017, The Curtis, $79 and up.

Glow NYE 2017, ViewHouse Ballpark, $25-$65.

Lumiere New Year's Eve, Tracks, $15.

Voulez Vous Coucher Avec Moi NYE 2017, Tavern Tech Center, $15/$175.

Guilty Pleasures Presents: Y2K 2.0, hi-dive, $15.

New Year's Eve '80s Party, Walnut Room, free.

Weird Touch New Year's Eve Party, Syntax Physic Opera, $5.