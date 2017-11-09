Ziggies, Denver's Oldest Blues Bar, Has Closed

After more than five decades, Ziggies, Denver's oldest blues bar, closed on October 31, when its ten-year lease expired. Ziggies' website states that the building at 4923 West 38th Avenue has been put up for sale by the trust that owns the property.

Last August, owner Carla Jordan posted on Facebook that she was looking closely at her options, which included "potentially moving Ziggies to a new location (which may be cost prohibitive), selling the entire Ziggies business (assets, licenses, etc) to someone else, and/or offering to sell the business with the real estate building sale. The sale of Ziggies with the sale of the building is unlikely as they believe any buyers of the property will scrape the building and build more lofts or some sort of new development."

But instead, Jordan decided to close Ziggies, which she bought out of bankruptcy in 2007.