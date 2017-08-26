 


Reader: Ziggies Another Denver Icon Getting Scraped by Developers
Ziggies

Westword Staff | August 26, 2017 | 8:25am
AA

We named Ziggies Denver's Best Blues Bar not just in the Best of Denver 2017, but many other Best of Denver editions. But this week we learned that Ziggies may not be around for the 2018 Best of Denver: The owner of the building at 4923 West 38th Avenue wants to sell it, and Ziggies owner Carla Jordan would need to come up with a million bucks if she wants to keep Ziggies there. Otherwise, Ziggies will close at the end of October.

But fans can't imagine Denver without Ziggies, which isn't just Denver's best blues bar, but its oldest. Says Connie: 

Just another Denver icon getting scraped by greedy developers. Went to Ziggies many times throughout the 80's and 90's.Glad I grew up here in the good old days.

Concludes Andrea: 

Save it!

When was the last time you went to Ziggies? Do you think this spot can be saved? See our comic tribute to Ziggies here.

