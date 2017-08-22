Future of Ziggies, Colorado's Oldest Blues Bar, Uncertain After October

Colorado's oldest blues club might be looking for a new home in November. In a Facebook post, Ziggies owner Carla Jordan writes that after her ten-year lease expires on October 31, the owners of the property at 4923 West 38th Avenue will try to sell it for $1 million.

"I am looking closely at my options," Jordan writes, "which include potentially moving Ziggies to a new location (which may be cost prohibitive), selling the entire Ziggies business (assets, licenses, etc) to someone else, and / or offering to sell the business with the real estate building sale. The sale of Ziggies with the sale of the building is unlikely as they believe any buyers of the property will scrape the building and build more lofts or some sort of new development."