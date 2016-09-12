menu

2016's Ten Worst Big Cities for Recreation: How a Colorado Place Made the Cut

Telling Suicidal Inmate to "Just Die" and 9 Other Deputy Discipline Cases


Monday, September 12, 2016 at 6:42 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Additional photos and more below.
Photo by Brandon Marshall
People come from all over the world to play in Colorado, and the folks who live here tend to be in much better shape than those in most communities around the country.

Note that four Colorado metro areas were listed among the thirty most active U.S. cities in a survey issued earlier this year.

So we were positively floored when a Colorado place landed among the ten worst U.S. cities for recreation on a list assembled by the folks at WalletHub. But an analyst who worked on the study stands behind the ranking and offers suggestions about how the city can improve its standing in the future.

Continue to count down the photo-illustrated bottom ten of the 100 major cities analyzed by WalletHub. The list is followed by the analyst's take and a complete data set for the one from Colorado.

Chula Vista, California.
Chula Vista, California.
YouTube

Number 100: Chula Vista, CA

Total score: 32.21

"Entertainment & Recreational Facilities" Rank: 96

"Costs" Rank: 95

"Quality of Parks" Rank: 76

"Climate" Rank: 29

Charlotte, North Carolina.
Charlotte, North Carolina.
YouTube file photo

Number 99: Charlotte, NC 

Total score: 32.41

"Entertainment & Recreational Facilities" Rank: 75

"Costs" Rank: 71

"Quality of Parks" Rank: 97

"Climate" Rank: 71

San Antonio, Texas.
San Antonio, Texas.
YouTube

Number 98: San Antonio, TX

Total score: 33.72

"Entertainment & Recreational Facilities" Rank: 73

"Costs" Rank: 57

"Quality of Parks" Rank: 91

"Climate" Rank: 74

Irving, Texas.EXPAND
Irving, Texas.
YouTube file photo

Number 97: Irving, TX

Total score: 33.77

"Entertainment & Recreational Facilities" Rank: 84

"Costs" Rank: 79

"Quality of Parks" Rank: 44

"Climate" Rank: 76

Hialeah, Florida.
Hialeah, Florida.
YouTube

Number 96: Hialeah, FL

Total score: 34.16

"Entertainment & Recreational Facilities" Rank: 74

"Costs" Rank: 96

"Quality of Parks" Rank: 88

"Climate" Rank: 38

Continue to see the next five major cities judged among America's worst for recreation, including details about why one in Colorado made the cut.


