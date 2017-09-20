New Shooting Shows Gentrification Hasn't Stopped Violence Near RiNo

Just shy of 4:30 a.m. today, September 20, the Denver Police Department tweeted about a shooting near the intersection of 31st Avenue and Marion Street. The condition of the victim, who was transported to a local hospital after reportedly being found in a car, isn't known at this time. But the incident is one more indication that gentrification in the RiNo, Cole and Whittier neighborhoods hasn't stopped the violence that has afflicted the area in the recent past.

Over the years, we've covered plenty of shootings within a radius of a mile or so from this intersection. Examples include the January 2010 slayings of Lonell Franklin and DeShon Lee at Martin Luther King and Adams; the March 2015 killing of Jeffrey Starks at MLK and Pontiac; and the April 2015 murder of Nolan Ware near 32nd and Gilpin, while he was attending the funeral of another homicide victim, Abdul Muhammad.

More recently, in March of this year, we shared a Whittier Neighborhood Association representative's estimate of eight shootings over a two-week period. Among them were a broad-daylight gun-down near 31st and Gilpin that resulted in serious injuries for two men, and a disturbance in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Marion in the Cole neighborhood that resulted in shots being fired.