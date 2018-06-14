 


A member of the "Wildland" crew looks towards largely uncontained blaze
A member of the "Wildland" crew looks towards largely uncontained blaze
Montrose Fire-Rescue

The Latest on the 416 Fire Near Durango (Including Photos)

Chris Walker | June 14, 2018 | 12:25pm
AA

A massive wildfire dubbed the "416 fire" has raged for fourteen days in southern Colorado. According to the most recent report from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, the fire has consumed nearly 30,000 acres and is only 15 percent contained.

Below is the latest map of the blaze in the San Juans. Though Governor John Hickenlooper tried to reassure tourists on Wednesday that it is still safe to travel to Durango, the fire is within thirteen miles of the city as of today, June 14. According to the latest report, 24 fire crews, 55 engines, eight bulldozers and twelve tankers are fighting the blaze.

Related Stories

A map of the 416 Fire as of 8 a.m. on June 14
A map of the 416 Fire as of 8 a.m. on June 14
Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team

The 416 fire isn't the only wildfire that fire crews have to contend with in southern Colorado; nearby, in an even more remote section of the San Juans, the "Burro" fire has consumed approximately 2,800 acres of forest land, according to a report issued Wednesday, June 13.

Because of possible thunderstorms, that National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning this morning for the areas around the fires. They're also concerned about mud slides. Up-to-date information on the 416 fire can be found here.

Here are some of the most striking images of the fire posted on Twitter:

 
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

