The Latest on the 416 Fire Near Durango (Including Photos)

A massive wildfire dubbed the "416 fire" has raged for fourteen days in southern Colorado. According to the most recent report from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, the fire has consumed nearly 30,000 acres and is only 15 percent contained.

Below is the latest map of the blaze in the San Juans. Though Governor John Hickenlooper tried to reassure tourists on Wednesday that it is still safe to travel to Durango, the fire is within thirteen miles of the city as of today, June 14. According to the latest report, 24 fire crews, 55 engines, eight bulldozers and twelve tankers are fighting the blaze.

EXPAND A map of the 416 Fire as of 8 a.m. on June 14 Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team

The 416 fire isn't the only wildfire that fire crews have to contend with in southern Colorado; nearby, in an even more remote section of the San Juans, the "Burro" fire has consumed approximately 2,800 acres of forest land, according to a report issued Wednesday, June 13.