Colorado's Fifty Most Expensive Zip Codes for Home Buyers

We recently posted about the most expensive zip codes in Colorado as judged by average rent prices. Now, there's a new list of the fifty most expensive Colorado zip codes for homebuyers, and the numbers are even more eye-popping.

Example? Median rent for the top zip code in our previous item landed at $1,991 per month. In contrast, the average home price in the number-one zip code below comes in at more than $2 million.