Democrat Vying for Mike Coffman's Seat Posts Impressive Q1 Fundraising

Sixth Congressional District Democratic candidate Jason Crow raised about $461,000 in the first three months of 2018, outpacing the previous Democratic challenger in the district by more than $100,000 at the same point in the election cycle.

Crow's financial figures likely put him within striking distance of five-term incumbent Republican congressman Mike Coffman in a key swing district comprising much of Denver's southern and eastern suburbs.

The race is one of Cook Political Report's 23 "toss-up" races, which will likely determine control of the House of Representatives next year. Democrats need to flip 24 seats in order to regain control, and Coffman's seat has long been a target for national Democrats. The 6th District voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 8.9 percent, yet Coffman won re-election by a reasonably comfortable 8.3 percent margin. This is Colorado's lone competitive district in the race for the House of Representatives.