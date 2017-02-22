8 Great Homes for Sale in or by National Parks, Including One in Colorado

When we discovered that the real-estate blog Estately had highlighted eight beautiful homes currently for sale within grabbing distance of national parks across the country, we just knew one of them had to be located in Colorado.

And we were right.

The Colorado property overlooks Rocky Mountain National Park, making its environs spectacular even by the extremely high standards of our fair state. But the other homes on the roster are amazing in their own right.

Take a look at all eight below, along with Estately photos, text and links. Click to see the original post, which includes plenty of additional pics and more.

0 Kolob Road, near Zion National Park. Estately

Near Zion National Park

0 Kolob Road

Virgin, UT 84779

3 beds

2 baths

3,089 square feet

$1,650,000

The Anasazi Indians who first inhabited Cave Valley would appreciate this eco-friendly, off grid retreat, set on 16 acres, surrounded by serene and majestic views of Zion National Park. The five unique western buildings provide rare access to the park, including caves with ancient petroglyphs. The main house contains all the expected urban comforts and luxuries. The adobe house and straw bale house offer flexible options for guests. The artist's studio is attached to the garage, and finally, an intimate writer's cabin is nestled in the nearby oak grove. Each building is accented with artistic elements, even the doors. This unique property is ideal for special events, yoga retreats, or as a family gathering place.

9073 Tortuga, near Joshua Tree National Park. Estately

Near Joshua Tree National Park

9073 Tortuga

Joshua Tree, CA 92252

3 beds

2 baths

1,778 square feet

$425,000

Fantastic acreage & view property near entrance to Joshua Tree National Park. Perched smartly on 2.5 acres, with commanding views in all directions, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home checks all the boxes! Over 1700 square foot of living space, fun floor plan, hip decor with tiled flooring, rock fireplace, Ikea kitchen, yoga / astronomy room, open and airy—the photos say it all! Currently being used as short-term vacation rental, produces good income...perfect for the person looking for a desert get-away but would like rental income also. Separate garage building with 1/2 bathroom and storage (could be artist studio) beautiful yard with hot tub spa—fenced for the pups and kids, tranquil water feature, impressive Saguaro cactus—too many things to mention. Solar panels on southern roof complete the package. Minutes from the the groovy downtown Joshua Tree scene and right next to park entrance, hiking trails right outside the door. Don't hesitate on this one! Come see today.

7976 Koon Hollar, near Yosemite National Park. Estately

Within Yosemite National Park

7976 Koon Hollar

Wawona, CA 95389

3 beds

2 baths

1,485 square feet

$665,000

Location, location... Mountain retreat, vacation rental, or even permanent residence... A classic Lindahl Cedar Home 3 bedrooms/2 full baths on a rare, quiet, secluded 1/2 acre private parcel within Yosemite National Park. Literally have Yosemite as your back yard! Brand new redwood deck, gentle breezes, whispering pines and filtered sunlight await you when you return from world renowned hiking, climbing, golfing, skiing, swimming, kayaking, whatever you or your guest's mountain adventure of choice is. The price, location, and potential of this classic cabin truly make this a versatile property worth investigating.

38 Norwood Lane, near Acadia National Park. Estately

Near Acadia National Park

38 Norwood Lane

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

3 beds

3 baths

2,049 square feet

$300,000

With all there is to do in this great place, you’ll be pleased to know your country retreat is just moments away from Cadillac Mountain, Park Loop, Trails, Pristine Lakes for paddling, and all the buzz downtown. This 1.9 acre homestead shares a property line with Acadia National Park’s 54 acre parcel, but is conveniently located just 5 minutes from the causeway. Turn down Norwood Lane you’ll understand the privacy that this property offers, with the property at the end of this dead end private lane.

