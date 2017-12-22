Ten Best Kyle Clark Tweets of 2017

Kyle Clark, host of the 9News weeknightly program Next With Kyle Clark, is Denver TV's current king of social media, as well as our pick for best local media figure to follow on Twitter in the 2017 Best of Denver issue. And our pick was more than justified by Clark tweets over the course of the year. Indeed, his messages were so memorable that after saluting the ten best Colorado celebrity tweets of 2017, we've devoted this entire post to him. Take a look at our ten favorites below.
Back in October, we asked Clark when he first realized the kind of impact social media can have when it comes to amplifying the impact of an issue of a story. "It would be difficult to pinpoint a single moment," he replied. "Being a journalist on social media over the last decade has been like standing on the beach as the tide comes in. Its rise was imperceptible at first, and all of a sudden we're knee-deep."
As for the often-sardonic feel of his tweets, Clark stresses that he's not trying to create an alter ego. "I'd hope my writing on social media reflects how I communicate on air and in everyday life," he noted. "I think it's pretty easy to tell when a journalist is pretending to be someone else, whether on air or online."
With that in mind, here are ten hits of pure, uncut Clark. Count them down below, beginning with a post about beating a dead horse — specifically a Bronco. To follow him on Twitter, click here.
Number 10:
Let the Broncos postgame analysis begin! pic.twitter.com/cRPEA3LWQL— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 22, 2017
Number 9:
A stubborn case of the man flu. My wife says I need to suck it up and I'll be fine. When I die, that'll show her. https://t.co/FYWdlZ29UJ— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) December 4, 2017
Number 8:
Early adopters of Denver’s Green Roof Initiative pic.twitter.com/pkhoztmcIZ— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 8, 2017
Number 7:
That's not an office. That's a lair. (from @Variety's Matt Lauer story) pic.twitter.com/OhiD7obTla— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 29, 2017
Number 6:
Fun fact: Studies show compounds in marijuana can actually improve bladder function. https://t.co/OJwSOLMya4— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 13, 2017
Number 5:
#ThankYouAdele for always being real. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/1qNLNd0Byo— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) July 1, 2017
Number 4:
I'm told Denver kids of the 90's found Nino the Dino to be charming and not at all terrifying. #9News #HeyNext pic.twitter.com/cBg89V6YqA— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 1, 2017
Number 3:
Learned today that I'm responsible for Denver's housing crisis. #SoTheresThat #HeyNext #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/oWhUWB5D0l— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 30, 2017
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Number 2:
After six months apart, @ChristineNoelTV and I are thrilled to be reunited on #9News at 9. pic.twitter.com/SpW0F0EO2w— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) July 28, 2017
Number 1:
Countless Confederate deaths were caused by mosquito-borne diseases. The Citronella Battalion shall not suffer a similar fate. pic.twitter.com/QErwmoTnsP— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 14, 2017
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!