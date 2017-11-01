How Sheriff's Office Laziness Kept Michael Bailey in Jail for 52 Days

According to a recently filed lawsuit, Michael Bailey spent 52 days in jail because the Colorado sheriff's office where he was wanted for a minor offense didn't bother to pick him up from the facility that held him. And a representative of the American Civil Liberties Union, which is backing the complaint, says his story is far from unique.

"This is a recurring problem," notes Mark Silverstein, legal director for the ACLU of Colorado. "We're hoping not only to get compensation for Mr. Bailey, but we're also hoping we can raise the profile of this issue and get law enforcement to recognize they have a legal duty to take someone to the nearest county court judge, even if the person is being held on a warrant from a different county."

The narrative in the suit, accessible below, begins on September 8, 2015, when Bailey was arrested by the Teller County Sheriff's Office on a four-year-old misdemeanor warrant from Pueblo County, about a ninety-minute drive to the southeast. Colorado law calls for such detainees to be taken to the nearest county court judge "without unreasonable delay," the document points out. But rather than transport Bailey to a Teller County courthouse, TCSO representatives are said to have sent multiple requests to Pueblo County Sheriff's Office over a six-week period asking that folks from that agency come and get him.