ICE, Immigrant Detention Center on "Trial" in Aurora

When Marge Taniwaki recently visited Aurora's immigration detention center, a 1,500-bed facility run by the private prison company GEO Group, a detainee's descriptions of conditions there reminded her of what she and her family had experienced inside a Japanese internment camp during World War II.

“The things related to me were very much like what I experienced in the internment camp," Taniwaki, a Japanese-American activist, told a roomful of immigrant-rights advocates on Friday, May 18. She went on to describe the Cameroonian man's allegations that the facility in Aurora provides detainees with low-quality food and medical care and that it keeps bright lights on all the time, disrupting sleeping patterns.

Taniwaki was part of a panel called "ICE on Trial," the conclusion of a three-day summit held for members of the Detention Watch Network, a national coalition of immigrant advocacy groups. More than 200 people crowded a rented event space in Aurora for what was being teased as a “people’s tribunal to hold [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] accountable for the systemic abuses in their detention facilities and their culture of secrecy.” But the occasion was not an actual trial; as far as the summit's attendees were concerned, ICE is guilty on all counts.