Adam Gotsis Rape Arrest and Most Serious Broncos Busts This Century

Shortly before news broke last night that the Denver Broncos plan to sign free-agent quarterback Case Keenum, the team was forced to respond to a much unhappier development: the arrest of defensive lineman Adam Gotsis for an alleged rape back in 2013. It's one of the most serious charges this century against a member of the Broncos, a team with more arrests than any other NFL squad since the year 2000. See the documentation below.

The arrest in January of receiver Carlos Henderson on a marijuana charge in Louisiana was the 49th since the launch of the NFL Player Arrest Database. That tied Denver with the Minnesota Vikings for the top post-Y2K arrest total.

At this writing, the Gotsis bust hasn't been added to the roster. But when it is, the Broncos will stand alone, with fifty arrests.

Gotsis was playing football for Georgia Tech on March 9, 2013, the date that a woman says he "placed his penis in her vagina against her will." However, she didn't report the incident until last month, leading to Gotsis turning himself in to authorities at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on March 7. He was released on $50,000 bail.

After Gotsis's legal peril went public yesterday, March 12, the Broncos released the following statement: "We were recently informed of an investigation into an alleged incident involving Adam Gotsis that occurred in 2013 when he was in college. Our organization was aware of his arrest on March 7, and it is our understanding that no determination has been made at this time as to whether any charges will be filed. The Broncos take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings. This issue was promptly reported to the NFL as soon as we learned of it, and we will remain in communication with the league office regarding this matter."

The other 49 Broncos arrests in the database include plenty of charges related to driving-under-the-influence offenses and failure-to-appear beefs. But there are also some even more serious allegations, including those involving Perrish Cox, accused of fathering the child of a woman who said he raped her. Back in 2014, 104.3 The Fan co-hosts D-Mac and Alfred Williams argued that Cox's actions were worse than Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice's beating of his fiancée, which was caught on camera.

In the end, however, Cox was acquitted.

Look below to see our picks for the nine most serious Broncos arrests prior to the one involving Gotsis, listed in reverse chronological order and deploying NFL Player Arrest Database text.

Perrish Cox was ultimately acquitted of sexual assault. File photo

John Boyett Safety 10/22/14

Arrested assault. Accused of being drunk, head-butting and hitting a cab driver and trying to hide from police by stealing a shovel and covering himself in mulch. Additional note: Resolution undetermined. Team cut him the next day.

Elvis Dumervil Linebacker 7/14/12

Arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault after a road rage incident in Miami.

Ryan McBean Defensive tackle 10/14/11

Arrested on allegation of stalking in Denver.

Kevin Alexander Linebacker 12/20/10

Arrested on suspicion of assault and battery in domestic incident with girlfriend. Additional note: Team announced he was cut from the team the same day.

Perrish Cox Cornerback 12/9/10

Arrested, charged with sexual assault stemming from incident on Oct. 28. Additional note: Acquitted.

Brandon Marshall Wide receiver 3/6/08

Arrested in Atlanta after his longtime girlfriend claimed in an affidavit that Marshall hit her in the mouth and left eye March 4. Additional note: NFL suspended him one game after this, his third arrest in a year. Acquitted.

David Kircus Wide receiver 5/20/07

Charged with felony assault after alleged fistfight at party. The other man in the fight was hospitalized with broken bones in his face.

Willie Middlebrooks Cornerback 1/1/05

Arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, domestic violence and harassment of his girlfriend early New Year's Day. Additional note: Pleaded guilty, 36 weeks domestic violence class, 18-month deferred sentence.

Rod Smith Wide receiver 1/24/00

Arrested on misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault and harassment for allegedly choking and hitting the mother of his two children at the couple's home in Parker, Colo. Additional note: Pleaded guilty to verbal harassment, $25,000 conditional NFL fine, group therapy.

