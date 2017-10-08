Reader: If You're Afraid of Dogs, Why Would You Be a Mailman?

After Andrea Duran moved into a neighborhood close to Arvada's Olde Town in May 2015, she noticed problems with her mail deliveries. Her neighbors were having troubles, too. The problem? Their delivery person didn't seem to like dealing with their pets. "He's really afraid of our dogs," Duran says, "even though he has never had to encounter them once, except for hearing them bark." Readers were quick to bite back. Says Steven:

That mailman should be let go. If you have a debilitating phobia that is preventing you from meeting the minimum job requirements, then you’re done. Seek professional assistance.



Adds Nikki: