Op Ed: Do They Know It's Christmas?

While so many of us are all-in, enjoying the festive spirit of the holidays, others who are less fortunate and trying to survive out in freezing cold weather might not agree that this is the most wonderful time of the year.

Fortunately, there are people who notice the sad eyes and the shivering body when they walk past a lost soul. Alan Baird is one of those who takes notice, rather than turning away from a person who deserves a helping hand. While those of us who had a warm home to retire to in the evening were dreaming of a white Christmas, others were suffering through a silent night, hungry and cold. Alan is a rare bird who inspired an entire group of people to come together and bring joy to the world by handing out gifts to help people experiencing homelessness get through the day and the night.

Last year at this time, Alan repeatedly noticed a homeless man out in the inclement weather who was no doubt cold and hungry, too. What stood out to him was that the homeless man, despite his dire circumstances, was friendly and polite, even holding the door for others who had their hands full. So he decided to fill up a backpack full of some basic necessities in an effort to make this homeless man's life just a little bit easier. Doing this felt good, and doing this felt like the right thing to do, so Alan decided to try to raise funds to hand out ten backpacks leading up to Christmas 2017.