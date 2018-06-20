More Evidence Vampire Hedge Fund Won't Sell Denver Post, Other CO Papers

Like its sister paper, the Denver Post , the Boulder Daily Camera has suffered layoffs and downsizing aplenty of late. But in the coming months, the Camera will be hiring, sort of. Unfortunately, the positions at Prairie Mountain Publishing, its parent company, will come at the expense of the Boston Herald, ten to fifteen of whose employees were given their walking papers last week.

The firm at the center of these complicated events is vampire hedge fund Alden Global Capital, which owns around 100 newspapers, including the Post, the Camera and around a dozen other publications in Colorado, thanks to its acquisition of Digital First Media. Prairie Mountain Publishing is essentially a branch of DFM — and its properties have been cut to the bone, as have the others in the Alden Global Capital portfolio, undermining the ability to create good journalism and endangering their long-term future in order to maintain a healthy profit margin.