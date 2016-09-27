All About the 9 Amendments and Propositions on Colorado's Ballot

EXPAND A photo from the Facebook page affiliated with Initiative 101, which calls for Colorado's minimum wage to be increased. Additional images, videos and more below. Facebook

Anti-fracking groups were incensed when the Colorado Secretary of State's office announced that initiatives 75 and 78, a pair of measures they supported, had failed to qualify for the November ballot.

Not that Coloradans will have a shortage of choices to make when they either literally or figuratively step into the voting booth a few short weeks from now.

Nine propositions or amendments have been approved. Seven of them made the cut by attracting enough valid signatures; they include separate hot-button proposals for a single-payer health care system and end-of-life options, two items associated with ditching caucuses in favor of a return to primaries, calls to boost the minimum wage and tobacco taxes, and (irony alert) an item intended to make it more difficult to amend Colorado's constitution. Also up for vote are two measures referred by Colorado's General Assembly — one about a property-tax exemption, the other focusing on the removal of constitutional language referring to slavery.

Below, get the basics about all nine matters, featuring photos, videos, overviews provided by the campaigns backing them or the Secretary of State's Office, ballot language and the proposals themselves, shared in their entirety.

Amendment 69: ColoradoCare (Initiative 20: Single-payer health care measure)

In 2015, volunteers all over the state of Colorado collected more than 150,000 signatures for a universal health care system, ColoradoCare, which made ballot this November as Amendment 69. This resident-owned, non-governmental health-care financing system will be like Medicare for all Coloradans in ensuring quality comprehensive health care for everyone without deductibles for less than we pay now. Amendment 69 will ensure quality, accessible, lifetime health care for every Colorado resident.

Premiums will be collected based on income, securing health care regardless of financial circumstance. This efficient, universal system would operate in the interests of Coloradans. By eliminating layers of bureaucracy and reducing administrative and other non-medical costs, ColoradoCare would cover all residents, cost less than the current system, and eliminate deductibles and co-pays for primary and preventative care.

Amendment 69, State health care system*: 158,831 signatures, 110.80%

The title as designated and fixed by the Board is as follows:

STATE TAXES SHALL BE INCREASED $25 BILLION ANNUALLY IN THE FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR, AND BY SUCH AMOUNTS THAT ARE RAISED THEREAFTER, BY AN AMENDMENT TO THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION ESTABLISHING A HEALTH CARE PAYMENT SYSTEM TO FUND HEALTH CARE FOR ALL INDIVIDUALS WHOSE PRIMARY RESIDENCE IS IN COLORADO, AND, IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, CREATING A GOVERNMENTAL ENTITY CALLED COLORADOCARE TO ADMINISTER THE HEALTH CARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; PROVIDING FOR THE GOVERNANCE OF COLORADOCARE BY AN INTERIM APPOINTED BOARD OF TRUSTEES UNTIL AN ELECTED BOARD OF TRUSTEES TAKES RESPONSIBILITY; EXEMPTING COLORADOCARE FROM THE TAXPAYER’S BILL OF RIGHTS; ASSESSING AN INITIAL TAX ON THE TOTAL PAYROLL FROM EMPLOYERS, PAYROLL INCOME FROM EMPLOYEES, AND NONPAYROLL INCOME AT VARYING RATES; INCREASING THESE TAX RATES WHEN COLORADOCARE BEGINS MAKING HEALTH CARE PAYMENTS FOR BENEFICIARIES; CAPPING THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF INCOME SUBJECT TO TAXATION; AUTHORIZING THE BOARD TO INCREASE THE TAXES IN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES UPON APPROVAL OF THE MEMBERS OF COLORADOCARE; REQUIRING COLORADOCARE TO CONTRACT WITH HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS TO PAY FOR SPECIFIC HEALTH CARE BENEFITS; TRANSFERRING ADMINISTRATION OF THE MEDICAID AND CHILDREN’S BASIC HEALTH PROGRAMS AND ALL OTHER STATE AND FEDERAL HEALTH CARE FUNDS FOR COLORADO TO COLORADOCARE; TRANSFERRING RESPONSIBILITY TO COLORADOCARE FOR MEDICAL CARE THAT WOULD OTHERWISE BE PAID FOR BY WORKERS’ COMPENSATION INSURANCE; REQUIRING COLORADOCARE TO APPLY FOR A WAIVER FROM THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT TO ESTABLISH A COLORADO HEALTH CARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; AND SUSPENDING THE OPERATIONS OF THE COLORADO HEALTH BENEFIT EXCHANGE AND TRANSFERRING ITS RESOURCES TO COLORADOCARE.

The ballot title and submission clause as designated and fixed by the Board is as follows:

SHALL STATE TAXES BE INCREASED $25 BILLION ANNUALLY IN THE FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR, AND BY SUCH AMOUNTS THAT ARE RAISED THEREAFTER, BY AN AMENDMENT TO THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION ESTABLISHING A HEALTH CARE PAYMENT SYSTEM TO FUND HEALTH CARE FOR ALL INDIVIDUALS WHOSE PRIMARY RESIDENCE IS IN COLORADO, AND, IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, CREATING A GOVERNMENTAL ENTITY CALLED COLORADOCARE TO ADMINISTER THE HEALTH CARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; PROVIDING FOR THE GOVERNANCE OF COLORADOCARE BY AN INTERIM APPOINTED BOARD OF TRUSTEES UNTIL AN ELECTED BOARD OF TRUSTEES TAKES RESPONSIBILITY; EXEMPTING COLORADOCARE FROM THE TAXPAYER’S BILL OF RIGHTS; ASSESSING AN INITIAL TAX ON THE TOTAL PAYROLL FROM EMPLOYERS, PAYROLL INCOME FROM EMPLOYEES, AND NONPAYROLL INCOME AT VARYING RATES; INCREASING THESE TAX RATES WHEN COLORADOCARE BEGINS MAKING HEALTH CARE PAYMENTS FOR BENEFICIARIES; CAPPING THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF INCOME SUBJECT TO TAXATION; AUTHORIZING THE BOARD TO INCREASE THE TAXES IN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES UPON APPROVAL OF THE MEMBERS OF COLORADOCARE; REQUIRING COLORADOCARE TO CONTRACT WITH HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS TO PAY FOR SPECIFIC HEALTH CARE BENEFITS; TRANSFERRING ADMINISTRATION OF THE MEDICAID AND CHILDREN’S BASIC HEALTH PROGRAMS AND ALL OTHER STATE AND FEDERAL HEALTH CARE FUNDS FOR COLORADO TO COLORADOCARE; TRANSFERRING RESPONSIBILITY TO COLORADOCARE FOR MEDICAL CARE THAT WOULD OTHERWISE BE PAID FOR BY WORKERS’ COMPENSATION INSURANCE; REQUIRING COLORADOCARE TO APPLY FOR A WAIVER FROM THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT TO ESTABLISH A COLORADO HEALTH CARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; AND SUSPENDING THE OPERATIONS OF THE COLORADO HEALTH BENEFIT EXCHANGE AND TRANSFERRING ITS RESOURCES TO COLORADOCARE?

*Unofficially captioned “State Health Care System” by legislative staff for tracking purposes. This caption is not part of the titles set by the Board.

Amendment 71: Raise the Bar (Restrictions on the amendment process)

Formerly Initiative 96

What does this initiative do?

Our state constitution should serve as our foundation, similar to the U.S. Constitution. Yet our state requires the same initiative process to amend our Constitution as our state laws. This framework has made Colorado’s ballot and Constitution among the most easily changed in the country.

The result has led to an obscene number of amendments that, at times, conflict with one another.

• The Colorado Constitution has over 150 amendments; in comparison, the United States Constitution has only 27 amendments.

• Out of all 50 states, only California and Oregon have seen more proposed citizen initiatives than Colorado.

• Since 2005 Colorado voters have been presented with over two dozen constitutional amendments, and just two initiated statutes.

Additionally, the current framework has made the Colorado Constitution a special interest playground of sorts; a direct result of the low bar to amending the Constitution.

No. 96, Requirements for constitutional amendments: 183,691 signatures, 129%

The title as designated and fixed by the Board is as follows:

An amendment to the Colorado constitution making it more difficult to amend the Colorado constitution by requiring that any petition for a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment be signed by at least two percent of the registered electors who reside in each state senate district for the amendment to be placed on the ballot and increasing the percentage of votes needed to pass any proposed constitutional amendment from a majority to at least fifty-five percent of the votes cast, unless the proposed constitutional amendment only repeals, in whole or in part, any provision of the constitution.

The ballot title and submission clause as designated and fixed by the Board is as follows:

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution making it more difficult to amend the Colorado constitution by requiring that any petition for a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment be signed by at least two percent of the registered electors who reside in each state senate district for the amendment to be placed on the ballot and increasing the percentage of votes needed to pass any proposed constitutional amendment from a majority to at least fifty-five percent of the votes cast, unless the proposed constitutional amendment only repeals, in whole or in part, any provision of the constitution?

Thinkstock

Proposition 108: Allowing unaffiliated voters to take part in primary elections

Formerly Initiative 98

From the Colorado Secretary of State's office:

Initiative No. 98 allows unaffiliated voters to participate in primary elections without having to declare being a member of a certain party, as is the current law. However, Republicans and Democrats could decide to forgo having a primary election and instead choose their general-election nominees at the assembly or convention, providing that 75 percent of the party’s state central committee agrees.

No. 108, Primary elections: 147,707 signatures, 110.15%

The title as designated and fixed by the Board is as follows:

A change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning the process of selecting candidates representing political parties on a general election ballot, and, in connection therewith, allowing an unaffiliated elector to vote in the primary election of a political party without declaring an affiliation with that party and permitting a political party in specific circumstances to select all of its candidates by assembly or convention instead of by primary election.

The ballot title and submission clause as designated and fixed by the Board is as follows:

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning the process of selecting candidates representing political parties on a general election ballot, and, in connection therewith, allowing an unaffiliated elector to vote in the primary election of a political party without declaring an affiliation with that party and permitting a political party in specific circumstances to select all of its candidates by assembly or convention instead of by primary election?

Amendment 70: Colorado Families for a Fair Wage (Minimum-wage increase)

Formerly Initiative 101

Colorado Families for a Fair Wage is a coalition of small business owners, community partners, working families, and faith organizations working together to help build a fair economy for all Coloradans. The coalition is working to increase the minimum wage to $12 by the year 2020.

WHAT A RAISE MEANS FOR COLORADANS

Currently, the minimum wage in Colorado is $8.31. That comes out to about $300 per week and just over $17,000 per year. A raise in the minimum wage will affect nearly half a million workers in Colorado. Of those workers who would benefit, 86% are over the age of 20.

Our coalition is made up of organizations who have officially endorsed the Colorado Families for a Fair Wage campaign and are committed to the long-term movement to support economic justice in Colorado.

Amendment 70, State minimum wage: 189,419 signatures, 116.70%

The title as designated and fixed by the Board is as follows:

An amendment to the Colorado constitution increasing the minimum wage to $9.30 per hour with annual increases of $0.90 each January 1 until it reaches $12 per hour effective January 2020, and annually adjusting it thereafter for cost-of-living increases.

The ballot title and submission clause as designated and fixed by the Board is as follows:

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution increasing the minimum wage to $9.30 per hour with annual increases of $0.90 each January 1 until it reaches $12 per hour effective January 2020, and annually adjusting it thereafter for cost-of-living increases?

Continue for more about five additional initiatives or amendments that have been approved for the Colorado ballot.