Part-Time Profs Seek Cash for Holiday Breaks

For part-time faculty at Colorado's community colleges, who get paid a third of what full-timers make for teaching the same course, every dollar counts.

As colleges and universities across the state adjourn for the winter break, thousands of students head home for a rest or possibly a short-term seasonal job. But for most of the instructors at Colorado's community colleges, the holidays offer not a respite, but a time of great anxiety and financial strain, with no cash coming in and looming uncertainty over the number of courses they might be hired to teach in the months or years to come.

One group is trying to change that, urging adjunct faculty to apply for unemployment benefits during the break — a move that's been hotly contested by college administrators in the past, but one that Caprice Lawless says is both legal and necessary for many instructors to avoid "financial catastrophe."

"Most people are unaware that adjunct faculty are typically earning $2,500 or less a course, and only teaching three courses a semester," says Lawless, a part-time teacher in the English department at Front Range Community College who also holds an executive position in the American Association of University Professors, a national advocacy group for faculty rights. "We're getting less than a living wage, and winter breaks are especially tough."