Buck, Lamborn Win Conservative-Voting-Record Award

Two Colorado congressmen have scored big awards for their congressional voting records, earning the American Conservative Union's Award for Conservative Excellence.

Congressmen Ken Buck of the 4th District and Doug Lamborn of the 5th received high marks from the conservative lobbying group for approving core conservative issues more than 95 percent of the time. The award is essentially for toeing the Republican Party line over a variety of issues, ranging from last year's Obamacare repeal attempts to defunding Planned Parenthood to eliminating sanctuary cities.

“Coloradans sent me to the swamp to stand up for limited government, free market principles and family values,” says Buck, whose 98.77 American Conservative Union Foundation lifetime voting percentage ranks the highest of all of Colorado members of Congress. ”I promise to keep up the fight — for my family, my community, and for all of the Americans who believe that conservative solutions are better for America than the tired liberal policies of the left.”