Eclipse Hunter David Baron: Solar Eclipse Is "the Closest Thing to Space Travel"

Twenty-three years ago, an astronomer named Jay Pasachoff told David Baron that he owed it to himself to experience at least one total solar eclipse before he died. Baron, who was working as a science correspondent for National Public Radio at the time and preparing a piece about a partial eclipse, took the advice to heart.

In 1998 Baron traveled to Aruba to witness his first total eclipse. The difference was like, well, night and day: While a partial eclipse presents a black thumbnail obscuring a slice of the sun, in a total eclipse the moon covers the face of the sun and the sky plummets into darkness, exposing the spectacular silvery radiance of the corona and a celestial gathering of planets and stars.

"A partial solar eclipse is interesting," Baron says. "A total solar eclipse is mind-blowing. It's the closest thing to space travel that any of us will get to experience. It's like standing on an alien world, looking at a sky you've never seen before. It gives you a whole new perspective on the solar system and our place in the universe."