Op Ed: An Open Letter to Mayor Hancock

My grandparents moved to Denver in 1950, during the Great Migration of African-American Southerners to Western and Northern states. They fled for safety and opportunity. They worked extremely hard; my grandfather was a mechanic at the Firestone off 19th and Broadway for several years after serving in World War II. My grandmother worked in the dietary department at the former St. Luke’s Hospital and retired in 1987.

They purchased their first home on 28th and Gilpin where the Fuller Dog Park now exists. They raised my mother and my five aunts and uncles there until they were able to purchase a bigger home on the corner of 29th and Birch. The family home was two stories and had five bedrooms and two bathrooms. Since the home was on the corner, we had three yards to barbecue and play in, a rock garden surrounded by beautiful flowers that, of course, we couldn’t touch. My grandmother won an award a couple of summers for the beautiful yard that she and my uncles cared for.

In the early '90s, when the home next door went up for sale, my grandparents helped my mother purchase the home. “We didn’t know what kind of people would have moved in, so we got it,” my grandmother would later tell me.