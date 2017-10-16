 


Trevor Siemian at a post-game press conference trying to explain the unexplainable.
YouTube

Twenty Angriest Tweets About Broncos' Meltdown Against New York Giants

Michael Roberts | October 16, 2017 | 5:44am
AA

Last week, after listening to pundit after pundit say your Denver Broncos had virtually no chance of losing to the injury riddled, 0-5 New York Giants on October 15's Sunday Night Football, this longtime Men of Orange fan sensed disaster. For decades, after all, the Broncos have regularly sucked it up against inferior opponents they were supposed to pummel, especially in prime-time contests, for reasons of overconfidence, a lack of intensity, the assumption that phoning it in would be good enough under the circumstances, or a combination thereof. And damned if they didn't do just that, falling 23-10 to the pathetic G-men in a game whose outcome unleashed one of the angriest Twitter storms in recent memory, as demonstrated by the collection of tweets below.

Why? Let's start with quarterback Trevor Siemian, who continues to do stupid things under pressure, like throw hope-destroying pick sixes at the worst possible moments. Next, there's the vaunted defense's inability to stop the Giants' running game even though anyone with a double-digit IQ knew Eli Manning and company would stick to the ground game following injuries to pretty much the entire New York receiving corps, including superstar Odell Beckham Jr. And don't forget field goal kicker Brandon McManus, who seemingly lost the ability to make even routine boots the second he inked his name to an enormous new contract a few weeks back.

We could go on, but that would only compound the pain. Wound, meet salt.

Granted, a few football prognosticators warned that the Giants game wouldn't be a cakewalk — notably recent Westword interview subject Alfred Williams and Brandon Stokley, Big Al's colleague on The Fan. But the vast majority of supposed experts made the mistake of forgetting history. Today, they'll have a lot of 'splainin' to do.

As for Twitter-using fans, they're flat-out livid. As you'll see, each of the twenty tweets below has at least one f-words — and one boasts eight. Bombs away.

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

