Twenty Angriest Tweets About Broncos' Meltdown Against New York Giants

Last week, after listening to pundit after pundit say your Denver Broncos had virtually no chance of losing to the injury riddled, 0-5 New York Giants on October 15's Sunday Night Football, this longtime Men of Orange fan sensed disaster. For decades, after all, the Broncos have regularly sucked it up against inferior opponents they were supposed to pummel, especially in prime-time contests, for reasons of overconfidence, a lack of intensity, the assumption that phoning it in would be good enough under the circumstances, or a combination thereof. And damned if they didn't do just that, falling 23-10 to the pathetic G-men in a game whose outcome unleashed one of the angriest Twitter storms in recent memory, as demonstrated by the collection of tweets below.
Why? Let's start with quarterback Trevor Siemian, who continues to do stupid things under pressure, like throw hope-destroying pick sixes at the worst possible moments. Next, there's the vaunted defense's inability to stop the Giants' running game even though anyone with a double-digit IQ knew Eli Manning and company would stick to the ground game following injuries to pretty much the entire New York receiving corps, including superstar Odell Beckham Jr. And don't forget field goal kicker Brandon McManus, who seemingly lost the ability to make even routine boots the second he inked his name to an enormous new contract a few weeks back.
We could go on, but that would only compound the pain. Wound, meet salt.
Granted, a few football prognosticators warned that the Giants game wouldn't be a cakewalk — notably recent Westword interview subject Alfred Williams and Brandon Stokley, Big Al's colleague on The Fan. But the vast majority of supposed experts made the mistake of forgetting history. Today, they'll have a lot of 'splainin' to do.
As for Twitter-using fans, they're flat-out livid. As you'll see, each of the twenty tweets below has at least one f-words — and one boasts eight. Bombs away.
Number 20:
@TrevorSiemian the fuck happened tonight man. Way to embarrass the @Broncos @johnelway figure this QB thing out— Jake (@Yeah_Yeah53) October 16, 2017
Number 19:
I’m drunk a bd the broncos lost. Don’t listen to anything I say and don’t speak because Fuck you— Kyle (@MileHighKyle27) October 16, 2017
Number 18:
What. The. Actual. Fuck. Broncos.— Kristin Nichole (@kristinichole17) October 16, 2017
Number 17:
My phone is charged in time for me to say fuck that game and fuck the Broncos 2017 season because we have no chance— Kyle (@MileHighKyle27) October 16, 2017
Number 16:
When the DEN lose they FUCK up my entire week of TV cuz I mainly watch sports channels n anytime they bring up DEN I get sick so thanks diks— BRONCOS BUM™ (@CompetentNFLyst) October 16, 2017
Number 15:
EVEN THE FUCKING GIANTS BEAT THE BRONCOS FUCK— kayla (@kaybeavs) October 16, 2017
Number 14:
Broncos choked hard as fuck— Kam (@ErdmanReed) October 16, 2017
Number 13:
@Broncos fuck youuuuuu !!!!!!— Flip Guardiola (@ridiCUElous) October 16, 2017
Number 12:
Broncos phone it in and lost, netflix is messing up and my white trash neighbor is drunk and wailing david alan coe songs..fuck tonight.— HurtemD (@ShamonTaylor30) October 16, 2017
Number 11:
Had to fucking work all day, have two tests tomorrow, get off just in time to see my Broncos got smacked by the fucking Giants. FUCK— Danny Phantom (@Dannytranny) October 16, 2017
Number 10:
@aaguilar1530 holy fuck the Broncos are dogshit— Benny Boy (@bencastaneda15) October 16, 2017
Number 9:
Fuck the broncos they ain't going to the Super Bowl sorry as team— ALBEEEE (@AlbertCasas2) October 16, 2017
Number 8:
Excuse me #broncos but what in the actual fuck? pic.twitter.com/ku9XVVRnds— Heather Hendricks (@hhendrix) October 16, 2017
Number 7:
Man how the fuck the sorry ass Giants beat the Broncos I’m pissed I passed out early and missed the game— Uncle BandMan ManMan (@CHIEF_LoudPack) October 16, 2017
Number 6:
I’m still a broncos fan, fuck anyone talking shit— Eric (@ETorres93) October 16, 2017
Number 5:
I just need to know one thing... WHAT THE FUCK BRONCOS— Madison (@m_silverrr) October 16, 2017
Number 4:
Broncos lost, Rodgers out for the season. Fuck today— crème (@SKULLYmakesART) October 16, 2017
Number 3:
Yeah giants lose all their starting receivers and Fuckin dust the broncos yeah fucking right go fuck yourself giants— Gabe (@Gabethot) October 16, 2017
Number 2:
It was over hours ago. Fuck you for making me care.— shake and bake (@iskifreely1) October 16, 2017
Number 1:
WHAT THE FUCK WHAT THE FUCK WHAT THE FUCK WHAT THE FUCK WHAT THE FUCK WHAT THE FUCK WHAT THE FUCK WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK @Broncos— #BroncosCountry(3-1) (@Kalbal_) October 16, 2017
