Top 20 Tweets to Annoying Dallas Cowboys Fans After Broncos' Big Win

The Denver Broncos' 42-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 17, has to be one of the most satisfying victories for the squad since Peyton Manning hung up his spurs. After all, perhaps as much as 30 percent of the sold-out crowd at Mile High Stadium yesterday was decked out in Cowboys regalia, and many of those in attendance lived up to Dallas fans' rep for being the NFL's most annoying. They were plenty boastful before the kickoff and mighty humble after the final whistle.
I was fortunate enough to witness this scene in person. After having not attended a regular-season Broncos contest since the day before 9/11, I've now seen two games in a row thanks to my daughter, Lora, who gave me tickets to last week's nail-biter over crybaby Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers for Father's Day and scored Cowboys ducats from a co-worker who kindly sold them for face value.
Like many of those in the stands, we feared a long day for the Men in Orange thanks to the participation of running back Ezekiel Elliott, whose on-the-field performances since debuting last season have been as impressive as his off-the-field activities have been controversial. But Denver's defensive line, which had trouble stopping the run in 2016-2017, held Zeke to just eight yards on nine carries, and quarterback Dak Prescott was unable to compensate with his arm. When Aqib Talib, who'd narrowly missed intercepting the ball twice earlier, picked Prescott in the end zone and raced 103 yards for a cherry-on-top TD as the contest was winding down, the ecstasy in the stadium was so orgasmic that plenty of Broncos lovers probably had a cigarette to celebrate.
Afterward, Twitter exploded with tweets aimed at the Cowboys faithful. Count down our twenty favorites below.
Number 20:
Last time the @Broncos beat a Texas team, my Broncos car sticker got ripped off. Come at me, Cowboys fans- I have more where this came from. pic.twitter.com/62yu8SbnuV— Laura Miller (@LEMiller16) September 18, 2017
Number 19:
As a Broncos fan who is from Dallas, Texas......Cowboys, you suck.— joy mvundura (@joymvundura) September 18, 2017
Number 18:
Is the #NFL rigged or does the #Cowboys suck that bad? Did anyone show up? Are the #Broncos that much better at skilled positions?— Marty Bowen (@MartyBowen) September 18, 2017
Number 17:
Cowgirl Fans Got Real Quiet After The 1st Quarter When They Realized They Suck#broncos #cowboys… https://t.co/kwhV2EpvIa— Mile High Club (@303CubanB) September 18, 2017
Number 16:
I'm not a Broncos fan but fuck The Dallas Cowboys and all those fans— Steelers 2-0 (@NerdyNyte) September 17, 2017
Number 15:
I'm not watching no more games today btw fuck the cowboys and their bandwagon fans and go Broncos— 26 Days til wwe 2k18 (@PanthersWweFan) September 17, 2017
Number 14:
Funny how Texans fans the only people talking shit to me about the cowboys losing but broncos fan's ain't even talking shit— Juan Julio (@_JuanJulio) September 18, 2017
Number 13:
When your roommates are both broncos fans......let's just say I'm taking a lot of shit for the cowboys tonight @ClaypoolMlc— Martell Moore (@MartellMaelynn5) September 18, 2017
Number 12:
For all those cowboys fans that gave me shit for wearing my broncos stuff around campus....enough said honestly— Riley Sanders (@flyriri34) September 18, 2017
Number 11:
The cowboys fans talking shit about the broncos right now? #BroncosNation— Jordan B. (@Jordan_brady16) September 18, 2017
To all the Cowboys fans that laughed at me when I said Broncos would win this game pic.twitter.com/RmkWX7LfaV— CB (@cburt79) September 17, 2017
Number 9:
To all the Cowboys fans talking shit about the Broncos yeah karma is a bitch— J. Wang (@jwangsta7) September 18, 2017
Number 8:
When all the cowboys fans have been giving me shit this week about the Broncos— Brannon Vierra (@VneckVierra) September 18, 2017
Number 7:
Broncos spanking the cowboys maybe the fans will stop being annoying as Shit for a week— Lil Jesus (@vanilladroppaa) September 17, 2017
Number 6:
Hahahaha cowboys/fans so dumb thinking they gonna beat the @Broncos . #BroncosNation stay in middle school @dallascowboys— Miley (@MileyCat33) September 18, 2017
Number 5:
Maybe the Cowboys fans shouldn't have opened their stupid mouths before their teams asses started to get their asses BEAT by the Broncos— Kerry (@KerryLynS130) September 17, 2017
Number 4:
Cowboys fans can't live in a world where they lose. JS 1996- last championship 1995- last time the cowboys beat the Broncos— Cameron (@cam_thee_man) September 17, 2017
Number 3:
Deep down I wanted the broncos to win because cowboys fans are the most annoying ever!— shley (@mrsashleynecole) September 18, 2017
Number 2:
Cowboys fans always talk about they are going to come back... smh at them #Broncos— Gage Trujillo (@trujillo_gage) September 18, 2017
Number 1:
Being a Cowboys fan, you learn to live through disappointments pretty well. Good morning, Broncos fans! Lol!!!!— Shanna Hargrove (@thebiracialstar) September 18, 2017
