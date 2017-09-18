Top 20 Tweets to Annoying Dallas Cowboys Fans After Broncos' Big Win

The Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders celebrates a touchdown with fans and mascot Miles on September 17 at Mile High Stadium.

The Denver Broncos' 42-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 17, has to be one of the most satisfying victories for the squad since Peyton Manning hung up his spurs. After all, perhaps as much as 30 percent of the sold-out crowd at Mile High Stadium yesterday was decked out in Cowboys regalia, and many of those in attendance lived up to Dallas fans' rep for being the NFL's most annoying. They were plenty boastful before the kickoff and mighty humble after the final whistle.

I was fortunate enough to witness this scene in person. After having not attended a regular-season Broncos contest since the day before 9/11, I've now seen two games in a row thanks to my daughter, Lora, who gave me tickets to last week's nail-biter over crybaby Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers for Father's Day and scored Cowboys ducats from a co-worker who kindly sold them for face value.