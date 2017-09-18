 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders celebrates a touchdown with fans and mascot Miles on September 17 at Mile High Stadium.
The Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders celebrates a touchdown with fans and mascot Miles on September 17 at Mile High Stadium.
NFL via YouTube

Top 20 Tweets to Annoying Dallas Cowboys Fans After Broncos' Big Win

Michael Roberts | September 18, 2017 | 5:55am
AA

The Denver Broncos' 42-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 17, has to be one of the most satisfying victories for the squad since Peyton Manning hung up his spurs. After all, perhaps as much as 30 percent of the sold-out crowd at Mile High Stadium yesterday was decked out in Cowboys regalia, and many of those in attendance lived up to Dallas fans' rep for being the NFL's most annoying. They were plenty boastful before the kickoff and mighty humble after the final whistle.

I was fortunate enough to witness this scene in person. After having not attended a regular-season Broncos contest since the day before 9/11, I've now seen two games in a row thanks to my daughter, Lora, who gave me tickets to last week's nail-biter over crybaby Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers for Father's Day and scored Cowboys ducats from a co-worker who kindly sold them for face value.

Related Stories

Like many of those in the stands, we feared a long day for the Men in Orange thanks to the participation of running back Ezekiel Elliott, whose on-the-field performances since debuting last season have been as impressive as his off-the-field activities have been controversial. But Denver's defensive line, which had trouble stopping the run in 2016-2017, held Zeke to just eight yards on nine carries, and quarterback Dak Prescott was unable to compensate with his arm. When Aqib Talib, who'd narrowly missed intercepting the ball twice earlier, picked Prescott in the end zone and raced 103 yards for a cherry-on-top TD as the contest was winding down, the ecstasy in the stadium was so orgasmic that plenty of Broncos lovers probably had a cigarette to celebrate.

Afterward, Twitter exploded with tweets aimed at the Cowboys faithful. Count down our twenty favorites below.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >