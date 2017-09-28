 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
A CU Boulder study found that anti-vaccers are very loud on Twitter.EXPAND
A CU Boulder study found that anti-vaccers are very loud on Twitter.
Flickr/Queens University

Anti-Vaccine Sentiments "Flourishing" on Twitter, CU Boulder Finds

Ana Campbell | September 28, 2017 | 8:52am
AA

Though science has yet to find a causal link between certain vaccines and autism, a vocal faction of parents take to Twitter in large numbers to espouse anti-vaccine sentiments, according to a new study from University of Colorado Boulder.

“The debate online is far from over. There is still a very vocal group of people out there who are opposed to vaccines,” says study co-author Chris Vargo, an assistant professor in the CU Boulder College of Media Communication and Information. “Half of the talk online that we observed about vaccines was negative.”

Related Stories

Particularly vocal are parents in more affluent areas, and states including California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania. In Colorado, the most active anti-vaccers on Twitter are in Fort Collins, with 59 percent of vaccine-related tweets over five years espousing negative views. Denver saw just 24 percent over the same time period.

An autism researcher at the University of Alabama "created a machine-learning algorithm to examine more than a half-million tweets from around the country between 2009 and 2015. To make the sample a manageable size, they looked only at tweets that referred to both autism spectrum disorder and vaccines," according to a CU Boulder statement.

The study's backers hope that physicians and health departments can eventually use the data to identify anti-vaccine "hotbeds" in their communities and create targeted campaigns that tout the latest vaccine research.

“Time and time again researchers have tried to substantiate this idea that there is a link between autism and vaccines but they have not been able to,” says study co-author Theodore Tomeny, the autism researcher at the University of Alabama. “Unfortunately the idea is still very much out there, being promoted by a vocal minority online. That’s problematic because often only one side of the story is being told.”

Which reminds us: The Centers for Disease control is recommending getting a flu shot before the end of October.

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016; before that she worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards for her writing and editing. She's written about drug cartels ravaging a Mexican border town, a rising political star turned felon, a high school shooting, and an Internet-famous cat. She grew up in south Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >