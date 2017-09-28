Anti-Vaccine Sentiments "Flourishing" on Twitter, CU Boulder Finds

Though science has yet to find a causal link between certain vaccines and autism, a vocal faction of parents take to Twitter in large numbers to espouse anti-vaccine sentiments, according to a new study from University of Colorado Boulder.

“The debate online is far from over. There is still a very vocal group of people out there who are opposed to vaccines,” says study co-author Chris Vargo, an assistant professor in the CU Boulder College of Media Communication and Information. “Half of the talk online that we observed about vaccines was negative.”

Particularly vocal are parents in more affluent areas, and states including California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania. In Colorado, the most active anti-vaccers on Twitter are in Fort Collins, with 59 percent of vaccine-related tweets over five years espousing negative views. Denver saw just 24 percent over the same time period.