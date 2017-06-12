Right, Left, Pro-Trump, Antifascist: Everyone Was Protesting in Denver This Weekend

EXPAND Trump supporters gathered at the Anti-Sharia Law March on Saturday, June 10. Kyle Harris

Everyone knows Colorado is traditionally divided between Democrats, Republicans and Independents. But the new presidential administration has brought out an even wider variety of the political spectrum (and Colorado has even folded a few new political parties into the mix).

Whether you support Donald Trump or not, this past weekend offered every activist something to do.

The Resist Forward Summit on Saturday, June 10, at the Shorter Community AME Church taught participants about nonviolent activism and featured roundtable discussions and keynote speakers, including Jeanette Vizguerra. And behind police protection, pro-Trump protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol on June 10 to express their concern that Sharia law would be imposed on the United States, their disdain for Muslim refugees and their belief that Islam is "a cult." Anti-fascist counter-protesters showed up in force to criticize the "anti-Islam" and racist rhetoric espoused at the main event.

Keep scrolling for some photos from those events

Photos from the Anti-Sharia March:

Photos from the Resist Forward Summit:

