Diana DeGette Visits One of Colorado's Four Undocumented Women in Sanctuary

Congresswoman Diana DeGette used to have a tool in her political toolbox to help people fighting deportation proceedings: introduce a private bill, which could address the specific needs of an individual. That's what she, along with Senator Michael Bennet and congressmen Ed Perlmutter and Jared Polis, did last year on behalf of Jeanette Vizguerra, the undocumented mother of four who had taken sanctuary at the First Unitarian Society in Denver (and was subsequently named one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2017).

As a result of the private bills, immigration officials granted Vizguerra and another sanctuary-seeker, Arturo Hernandez Garcia, stays of removal following a longtime policy that Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security delay deportation proceedings when private bills are submitted by congressional representatives.

“But they changed their policy under Trump,” DeGette told a crowd gathered today, May 29, at the campus shared by Temple Micah and Park Hill United Methodist Church.